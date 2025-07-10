We're in the thick of Amazon Prime Day (Prime Week!) and this is one of the best deals we've seen. Sure, it's still has a huge price tag, but if you've been holding out for a rare Sony A1 discount, the wait is over.

Walmart is selling the Sony A1, which our expert reviewer said 'can do just about anything for $5,075, a huge saving of $1,425.

Save 22% on the Sony A1 at Walmart.

The Sony A1 is undoubtedly one of the most expensive full-frame Sony Alpha cameras available. Still, in our hands-on Sony A1 review, our professional camera reviewer awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars. They stated it's for professional photographers who want the absolute best, and thinks it outperforms the competition in every way. The only real reason .5 of a star was knocked off, is the affordability factor. It is an eye-wateringly expensive camera, but a saving of over $1,400 makes the pill a little easier to swallow.

Save $1,425.04 Sony A1: was $6,499.99 now $5,074.95 at Walmart This is the lowest price we've seen the Sony A1 drop to. Save $1425, but don't delay, there are only six available at this price. This incredible Sony Alpha camera delivers incredible details with its 50.1MP stills or 8K/30P video. The A1 is rarely discounted, let alone a discount of this size.

Image 1 of 3 An exquisite professional-grade camera in a mirrorless-sized package. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) All of the controls on the Sony A1 are easily accessible and there are a total of 12 customizable buttons, so you can set it up however you wish. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) The screen isn't fully articulated, which was a strange omission for such an expensive camera. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

The Sony A1 has earned no shortage of praise, but one of its standout strengths lies in its color accuracy. In our hands-on Sony A1 testing, it delivered some of the most accurate and life-like colors we've seen from a Sony camera to date, with dynamic range that surpasses both the Sony A9 and A7R II models.

Despite its ultra-high resolution (50.1MP) output, the A1's image processing speed is remarkably efficient. The buffer clears as you shoot, so you're never stuck waiting to resume shooting. Pair this with the 30fps continuous shooting speed, and you'll never miss a moment again. This is especially important in environments where timing is crucial — sports, fast-moving wildlife, and candid wedding photography are just a few examples. The real-time tracking and 425-point contrast-detection AF points will ensure everything is nicely in focus as well.

If you are an astrophotographer already or want to delve into the world of astrophotography, and have deep pockets, the A1 can help you capture your dream shots. Its superb noise handling makes capabilities make it a compelling choice for night sky imaging, with results that genuinely impress.

Key features: 50.1MP, 8K/30P video, full-frame camera. ISO range - 100-32,000 (expanded 50-102,400), lenses - Sony E-mount, weight - 1.62 lb (737g), memory card slots SD UHS-II and CFexpress x 2.

Price history: $5,075 is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Sony A1. This camera is rarely discounted, as Sony (and many pro-photographers would agree) believe the usual $6,499 price tag is justified by this camera's outstanding capabilities.

Reviews consensus: As we've mentioned already, we awarded this camera a whopping 4.5 out of 5 stars. We liked absolutely everything about it, apart from the huge price tag and the lack of a fully articulating screen. Aside from those things, the image quality and color accuracy are outstanding and its speed is blisteringly fast. Video shooting is enjoyable thanks to intuitive controls, and its real-time tracking and autofocus make shooting and capturing special moments worry-free.

Price comparison: Walmart $5075 | Amazon: $5,398 | Adorama: $5,398

✅ Buy it if: You can afford to. This camera will do everything you want it to and more.

❌ Don't buy it if: You can't afford to! There are plenty of incredible cameras available, but this one is really reserved for professional photographers who will make their money back through their work. See our best cameras buying guide for alternative (cheaper) models.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.