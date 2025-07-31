Save on a stargazing favorite: Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 now just $79
Get closer to the stars with $10 off one of the best stargazing binoculars we've tested — now the same price as Prime Day.
Whether you're a beginner backyard astronomer or simply want a more portable way to explore the night sky, these astronomy binoculars are an excellent entry point, and right now, the Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binoculars are just $79 at Amazon when you apply the $10 coupon at checkout.
Although it's not the biggest saving we've ever seen, it's a solid price for a pair of binoculars we've personally tested and loved in our full Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 review. Designed specifically for long-distance viewing, they offer a powerful 15x magnification and large 70mm objective lenses, making them ideal for stargazing, spotting the moons of Jupiter or sweeping views of the Milky Way.
Save $10 on one of our favorite budget astronomy binoculars for stunning views of planets, star clusters and galaxies without breaking the bank.
This deal at Amazon knocks $10 off the usual price, making it the same price it was during Prime Day. In the box, you'll get the binoculars, a tripod adapter (essential for stabilizing the view due to their weight and magnification), lens caps, a carrying case and a cleaning cloth — everything you need to get started.
While they're not as powerful as a telescope, we found the wide field of view and portability to be great for popping them in our bag to take to dark sky sites. We loved using them for stargazing, and you can even use them for daytime wildlife observation.
If you're not quite ready to invest in your first beginner telescope, or you want to explore the sky on a budget, this deal is a smart pick.
Key features: 15x magnification, 70mm objective lenses, water-resistant, 18mm eye relief, 52.5 feet (16m) close distancing.
Price history: They've been a few dollars cheaper throughout the year, but overall, this price is one of the lowest we've seen.
Price comparison: Amazon: $79 | Walmart: $129.95 | BHPhoto: $89
Reviews consensus: Budget-friendly binoculars for beginners that are surprisingly good for the price.
Featured in guides: Best binoculars for stargazing
✅ Buy it if: You want a pair of dedicated astronomy binoculars.
❌ Don't buy it if: You want a compact binocular you can use handheld.celes
