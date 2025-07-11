At $20 an Airtag for Prime Day, this is a genius way of protecting telescopes, cameras, drones and more

If you're travelling with expensive gear, whether that's a telescope, camera, portable projector or any other kind of gizmo, the last thing you want is to lose it. That's where Apple's AirTag comes in and, right now, you can save 31% on one at Amazon.

You can get an Apple AirTag at Amazon, priced at $20 for a single tag or $65 for a pack of four.

As long as you've got an iPhone, iPad or Mac, you can attach an AirTag to your equipment and track it using the Find My app. With a range of up to 100 feet, you'll be able to track your equipment without the embarrassment of asking everyone if they've seen it.

There's no limit on what you can attach an AirTag to. Have you invested in the best binoculars for stargazing, traveled to a light pollution free spot and then put them down? An AirTag makes it child's play to find them in the dark. Likewise, an AirTag is an easy way to track a lost drone. You'll wonder how you ever managed without one.

You will need to provide your own holder, to attach it to to the device, but you can get those for a couple of dollars, sometimes less. The battery life is an impressive 1 year and, unlike an iPhone, you can replace the battery with ease.

Apple's Find My app is a breeze to use, locating your device via Bluetooth. AirTag is intended to find displaced rather than stolen devices, since it's not got a built-in GPS. But at a range of 100 feet, you should be able to find your item if it's anywhere nearby.

You can save even more money by purchasing a four pack of AirTags, and $20 is nothing to safeguard equipment worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Key features: 1 year battery life, replaceable battery, range of up to 100 feet, size of a quarter or £2 coin, works via Bluetooth, clip not included.

Product launched: April 2021

Price history: This is the lowest price single-pack Apple AirTags have been this year. They're also the same price at Walmart and Best Buy. AirTags were, briefly, 99c cheaper in December but other than that they've hovered around $25 - $27. Or if you want several, you can save even more with this four-pack.

Price comparison: Amazon: $20 | Walmart: $20 | Best Buy: $20

Reviews consensus: Our friends at TechRadar awarded the Apple AirTag four stars, calling it "An invaluable and easy-to-use tool for reuniting you with your misplaced possessions". Its Amazon reviews are similarly positive, though remember that you will need to buy a separate holder or clip.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You have an iPhone, iPad or Mac and want to tag your equipment so you can easily find it if you put it down somewhere nearby.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't have an Apple device, or want to track your gear halfway round the world; this is not a GPS.

