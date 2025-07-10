There are two days left of Amazon Prime Day, and we're still seeing new deals emerge on some of our favorite star projectors.

Save 20% on the Cadrim Star Projector this Amazon Prime Day.

We review a wide range of star projectors, and we were initially drawn to the Cadrim model thanks to its 4.4-star rating from over 3,200 reviews. It is also a curious-looking shape and serves multiple purposes.

Not an Amazon fan? Great news, Walmart has price matched and is also selling the Cadrim Star Projector for $28.79

Our friends at Space.com recently reviewed this multi-positional Cadrim Star Projector and loved its small shelf footprint, extremely quiet operation and impressive lighting technology, which rivals some of that found in much more expensive models. It usually retails between $35 and $40, and while we're more than happy to recommend it to Live Science readers at that price, we're even happier to recommend it when it's available for just $29.

Image 1 of 6 The Cadrim Star Projector takes up hardly any shelf space (Image credit: Tantse Walter) You can place it horizontally or vertically (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The lights and lasers can be customized, and you can even turn a moon projection on (Image credit: Tantse Walter) A remote control is supplied (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The lights show up best on white backgrounds (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Cadrim star projector shares similarities with the much more expensive Govee projector (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

We were pleasantly surprised by the compact size of this star projector — it takes up hardly any space, so could be neatly slotted into a bookshelf, bedside table or gaming station. It's also incredibly quiet when it's turned on, a factor not often found in some models, including those that are more expensive. This is another great reason to choose it as your next sleeping aid — its motors won't keep you awake. Additionally, it features a built-in Bluetooth speaker, and while the sound quality won't win any awards, it is more than sufficient for podcasts, audiobooks or for playing soothing white noise sounds.

The projections cover a large surface area (your whole room, if you wish). The brightness, color combos and patterns can be customized using the supplied remote. The hands-on Cadrim star projector review found on Space.com likens the quality of the lights and lasers of this model to the much more expensive Govee (that said, the Govee is also discounted by more than 37 percent today too).

Key features: A multi-functional unit that includes lights, lasers, a Bluetooth speaker, and optional moon projection.

Price history: The price of the Cadrim star projector typically ranges from $35 to $40, but it's now available for less than $29. We expect the price to return to normal once Prime Day is over.

Reviews consensus: We were impressed with the lighting output and customization from this compact star projector. We think it's perfect for people looking for a soothing sleep aid, but it would also make a great gift for any space enthusiast or gamer. It would be a great addition to any house party as well.

Price comparison: Amazon $28.79 | Walmart $28.79

✅ Buy it if: You want to transform your environment with lights and patterns without spending a fortune. It's great for gamers, space fans or as a more interesting alternative to a night light.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a star projector to use as a good quality speaker as well. Though the sound is fine, you'd be better spending a bit more on the Govee Star Projector for a better-performing speaker.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.