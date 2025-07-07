The Celestron NexStar 8SE is widely known as the best telescope you can buy and has long had a stellar reputation as the 'world's most beloved telescope'. While it's not as heavy on the purse strings as many smart telescopes, it's still quite pricey and certainly a telescope you'd work your way up to as your skills and interest in astronomy develop.

If the Celestron NexStar 8SE has been on your wishlist for a while, now is a great time to buy, as it's down to $1,499 at Amazon — the lowest price we've seen since January. It is suffering from an inflated 'before' price, as it usually retails for $1,599, but a $100 saving is certainly not to be sniffed at. There's still time for it to drop further, and it went as low as $1,299 during Black Friday, so it's worth keeping an eye on this deal as the week goes on.

Many scopes excel at either planetary or deep-space viewing, but the Celestron NexStar 8SE can do it all. Plus, its computerized GoTo mount will automatically locate and track over 40,000 celestial objects. We thought its optical clarity was stunning during our full Celestron NexStar 8SE review, and we think it's the best telescope on the market.

So why is this telescope so hyped up? Well, its 8-inch aperture is fantastic for viewing deep-space objects like the Orion Nebula and Andromeda Galaxy, plus detailed views of the moon, Jupiter's belts and moons and Saturn's rings. Pluto will be brightest at the end of July, and because it's so distant, you'll need a powerful telescope to see it — the Celestron NexStar 8SE will be ideal for this.

This Celestron NexStar 8SE deal includes everything you need to start observing — the optical tube itself, tripod (with accessory tray) and mount, plus the Star Pointer Finderscope, the NexStar+ Hand Control, a 25mm eyepiece, a Star Diagonal and a Bluetooth shutter release button.

It may not be a particularly beginner-friendly price point, but if you have the money and a keen interest in astronomy, it will amaze users of all experience levels for years to come, and we are confident you won't need to buy another telescope or upgrade for a very long time.

Key features: 8-inches (203.2mm) aperture, 80-inches (2032mm) focal length, f/10 focal ratio, 180x highest useful magnification, 32 lbs (14.48 kg) weight, two-year warranty.

Price history: It went as low as $1,299 during Black Friday, but this is the cheapest we've seen it since January.

Reviews consensus: This is Live Science's top-rated telescope. It offers ultra-bright views of the universe, a massive bank of 40,000 stellar objects and it's a real investment for those who are serious about stargazing.

✅ Buy it if: You're serious about stargazing and want a powerful telescope that can view nearby planets and deep-space nebulas and star clusters.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a beginner wanting an affordable telescope, or something small and portable to carry to dark sky sites.

