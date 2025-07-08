We love these beginner astronomy binoculars — now $79 for Prime Day
These large 15x70 binoculars are ideal for starting your astronomy journey — our optics writer bought them last Prime Day and loves them.
Astronomy binoculars don't have to cost the Earth when you want to gaze into space, and one of our favorite pairs of stargazing binoculars is now $79 for Prime Day.
Get the Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 for $79 at Amazon right now.
With powerful 15x magnification and big 70mm objective lenses, these binoculars are ideal for getting a closer look at the night sky without having to break the bank. During our full Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 review, we were able to spot all four Galilean moons of Jupiter, the Pleiades star cluster and the Andromeda Galaxy in all their glory, as well as observing details on the lunar surface, now cheaper for Amazon Prime Day.
Save $50 on these large astronomy binoculars for Prime Day. Make sure you add the coupon to your cart before checkout.
They come with a carry bag and tripod adapter, which is handy as they need to be mounted on a tripod due to their weight and high magnification. We noticed some chromatic aberration around bright, contrasty objects like the moon, but for the price, we aren't expecting perfection. In fact, we reviewed them alongside the ED Pro version and we would regularly reach for this pair given the choice between the two.
They're a fantastic choice as a 'first pair of binoculars' and anyone who hasn't stargazed before will be thrilled with them.
Key features: 15x magnification, 70mm objective lenses, water-resistant, 18mm eye relief, 52.5 feet (16m) close distancing.
Price history: They've been a few dollars cheaper for short periods throughout the year, but overall, this is a great price.
Price comparison: Amazon: $79 | Walmart: $89 | BHPhoto: $99.99
Reviews consensus: An excellent beginner binocular for those getting started with astronomy. They offer fantastic views of the moon, planets and some bright deep-sky objects at a very affordable price.
Featured in guides: Best binoculars for stargazing
✅ Buy it if: You want an affordable pair of stargazing binoculars that actually give good views, with high magnification and perform well in the dark.
❌ Don't buy it if: You want a compact binocular you can use handheld and throw in your backpack to take hiking.
