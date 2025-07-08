Waiting for Prime Day to upgrade your adventure watch? You may want to reconsider. The event has not even started yet, but discounted Garmin watches are already flying off the shelves. Some of the best models have even sold out. Thankfully, we have spotted a couple of excellent deals that are still alive and kicking.

The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition, for example. Most models of this rugged multisport smartwatch are still available with up to a 45% discount at Amazon. True, this Garmin watch has been largely discounted during the last six months, but this early Prime Day deal brings it to its lowest-ever price. If you are looking for a premium military-grade GPS watch, this offer is simply too good to be missed.

Not a fan of Amazon? You will not be left empty-handed, with similar deals found at some other retailers — Walmart, for example. That said, they only apply to certain models of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition.

Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition: was $1,099.99 now $609.99 at Amazon Save 45% on the Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition, one of the best wearables for serious outdoor explorers and professional athletes. This premium multisport GPS watch has been designed to meet U.S. military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance, and it comes with a built-in flashlight, advanced training features, reliable GPS and preloaded maps.

While we admittedly did not test this particular model, we did review the Garmin Epix (Gen 2), a more basic and affordable version of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) — and really liked it. This multisport watch impressed us with its glossy-looking screen, excellent GPS accuracy, advanced workout tracking features and reliable heart rate measurements. We liked it so much we gave it a strong 4-star rating, knocking just one star off due to its sky-high price at the time of testing.

The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition is even more advanced than the Epix Gen 2. This model comes with a more durable build, improved sensor accuracy and longer battery life, making it an even better pick for outdoor enthusiasts and professional athletes. Thanks to its huge array of features, the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) can even compete with the pricier Garmin Fenix 8. The best part? It is now 45% cheaper at Amazon and other retailers.

Key features: 1.4-inch always-on AMOLED display with a scratch-resistant sapphire lens and a titanium bezel, a built-in flashlight, multi-GNSS GPS navigation, gesture control, advanced health and fitness tracking features, 10ATM water resistance, up to 16 days of battery life

Product launched: May 2023

Price history: For the better part of the year, the price of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition fluctuated between $699.99 and $799.99. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to $609.99, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $609.99 | Walmart: $609.99 | Best Buy: $649.99

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is universally praised for its highly accurate tracking features, durable design and bright AMOLED display, with most reviewers placing it among some of the best watches Garmin has ever made. Thanks to its sapphire lens and outdoor-oriented features, it is a particularly good option for explorers and professional athletes. The only caveat? A sky-high price.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Cycling Weekly: ★★★★★ | CoachWeb: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a feature-packed GPS adventure watch that is sleek, durable and reliable.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a Garmin watch with solar charging or something you can take scuba diving (such as the Garmin Fenix 8, for example).

