Looking for a budget-friendly smart ring? Then you can't miss this deal — the excellent Oura Ring Gen 3 is now 28% off at Amazon and at its lowest-ever price. This model has now been discontinued to make space for the newer Oura Ring Gen 4, and since nearly all major online retailers have sold out their remaining stock, this may be your last chance to get your hands on this excellent smart ring.

The deal is well worth it — the Oura Ring Gen 3 may be slightly thicker and clunkier in design than its younger sibling, but it offers the same accurate sensors and top-class tracking features, and at half the price.

We are big fans of this smart ring. We gave it a strong 4-star rating in our Oura Ring Gen 3 review, and for three years straight, we have named it the best sleep tracker on the market. It is stylish, discreet and jam-packed with detailed sleep tracking features. For less than $200, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is an absolute steal.

Oura Ring Gen 3: was $276 now $199 at Amazon Save $77 on the Oura Ring Gen 3 at Amazon. Stylish, discreet and packed with advanced health-tracking features, this smart ring does a particularly good job as a sleep and recovery tracker. With useful health stats and heaps of personalized health advice, it delivers plenty of value to both beginners and seasoned fitness enthusiasts. The cherry on top? A wide range of sizes and colors.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 may not have advanced motion sensors, built-in GPS or advanced workout tracking features, and as such, it will not be able to fully substitute your smartwatch. However, this smart ring does an excellent job as a rest and recovery tracker. It is smaller and lighter than most wrist-worn wearables, making it more comfortable to wear during sleep, and it comes with a much wider range of stress- and sleep-tracking features. Many fitness professionals (including ourselves) wear the Oura Ring alongside our trusted smartwatch to get a better picture of our overall health and fitness performance.

The Oura app deserves special recognition here. We like how beautifully designed, genuinely helpful and intuitive to use it is, and that is not something that we can confidently say about other smart ring apps we have tested. Even though it is subscription-based, it is well worth the investment. This smart ring is a great all-rounder for beginners and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike, and now you can get it for less than $200.

Key features: iOS and Android compatible, up to 7 days of battery life, sizing kit, available in eight sizes (6 - 13) and four colors (silver, black, stealth, gold), 10 ATM water resistance

Product launched: October 2021

Price history: The price of the Oura Ring Gen 3 has been steadily falling over the last year, but it has never gone below $249. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to just $199, the lowest it has ever been.

Reviews consensus: Multiple testers rated the Oura Ring Gen 3 as the best smart ring and/ or one of the best sleep trackers. This smart ring outshines its competitors with its highly accurate sleep tracking, an informative and easy-to-understand app and long battery life. The Oura Ring Gen 3 also earned a lot of praise for its stylish looks and a wide range of size and color options. However, many reviewers complained about its subscription-based model and limited workout tracking features. Some testers also found this ring to be too bulky for comfortable all-day wear.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best fitness trackers, Best sleep trackers

✅ Buy it if: You want top-class sleep tracking features and/or are looking for a budget-friendly smart ring.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something lighter and more comfortable to wear, such as the Ultrahuman Ring AIR.