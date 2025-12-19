A reliable and secure VPN service is a really useful facility to have at your disposal, particularly when traveling. We've got an exclusive deal on Norton's VPN Plus that gives a 72% discount, reducing the price of an annual subscription by $80. This offer is for US readers only, but we also have similar deals on Norton VPN in the UK and Australia too — see the info below for pricing.

Save 72% when you sign up to 12-months of Norton VPN Plus, which costs just $2.50 a month.

Running a top-rated VPN service such as Norton enhances your online security and privacy, so whether you're at home or in another location, you can work online with total confidence.

A VPN subscription will also prevent geo-blocking from being an issue when traveling, so you can access your regular streaming services from any territory – just as you would at home.

If this offer sounds like something you would like to sign up for, don't wait too long, as the current discount expires at the end of the year.

🇺🇲 US deal

Save $80 Norton VPN Plus: was $109.99 now $29.99 at Norton Save 72% Get your first year of Norton's VPN Plus service for a massively discounted price, which works out at just $2.50 a month. Unless canceled during the first 12 months, your subscription will auto-renew at $109.99.

🇬🇧 UK deal

Save £30 Norton VPN Plus: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Norton Save 50% A subscription to Norton's VPN Plus service is half price for the first year in the UK. Unless canceled, the service will auto-renew at the regular price of £59.99 at the end of the initial 12-month period.

🇦🇺 AUS deal

Save AU$55 Norton VPN Standard: was AU$84.99 now AU$29.99 at Norton Save 65% Get a better than half-price deal on Norton's VPN Standard service, which works out at $2.50 per month for the first year. Unless canceled before the initial 12-month period is up, the service will auto-renew at the usual annual price of $84.99.

With a VPN such as Norton's, you can use your devices safely from any location. (Image credit: Norton)

Our Norton deal applies across all three tiers of its VPN service — Standard, Plus, and Ultimate, but I've highlighted the biggest discounts for each region in the deals above.

Whatever the level of cover with Norton VPN, you can access all your favorite streaming content free from geo-blocking constraints from anywhere in the world. You'll also get IP masking and Norton's no-log policy for complete privacy, and an instant kill-switch to terminate your connection should you encounter anything suspicious.

Step up to VPN Plus and you get all of the above along with: AI-powered protection against scams, phishing, and malware, Norton's secure password manager, dark web monitoring and 10GB of cloud back-up for your most important files.

Norton VPN Ultimate gives you everything already mentioned, plus: 50GB of cloud storage, parental controls so your children can browse safely and location supervision so you can keep an eye on their whereabouts.

Please note: This offer expires on December 31.

Key features: 72% discount on a 12-month US subscription, 50% off in the UK, 65% off in Australia, ad blockers, a kill switch, a no-log policy on your online activity, a dedicated IP address, AI-powered scam, phishing and malware protection, dark web monitoring, parental controls, password management and up to 50GB of cloud storage.

Price history: All the discounts on offer are big reductions compared to the full price of Norton VPN subscriptions.

✅ Buy it if: You want a trusted VPN service from one of the most reliable names in internet security.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're happy with your current VPN provider, or don't feel the need to sign up for one.

