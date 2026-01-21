The recent geomagnetic storm unleashed intense auroral activity, which lit up skies across the Northern Hemisphere, delivering jaw-dropping northern light displays visible across Canada, the U.S., and even as far south as Mexico.

If you've been unable to see this stunning but rare event, one way to experience the wonders of the cosmos in stunning detail is with one of the best star projectors.

A star projector blends scientific precision with artistic elegance, whether you want depictions of the aurora borealis, realistic constellations, or close up representaions of the planets in our solar system, the top-rated choices are perfect for space fans.

Our Live Science experts have tested nearly every star projector on the planet and one of the best is the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector, which is currently available on Amazon reduced by 39% to just $76.48. This is marked as a limited-time deal, and with savings of $49.51 on the MSRP of $125.99, it's sure to be snapped up fast.

In her Pococo Galaxy Star Projector review, our Live Science expert, Tantse Walter, scored it with a 4 out of 5 star rating. Tantse noted that the Pococo was an affordable alternative to the more expensive star projectors like the Sega Toys Homestar Flux (our best premium choice), and that it offered similar functionality and image quality to its far more expensive rival.

Save 39% ($49.51) Pococo Galaxy Star Projector: was $125.99 now $76.48 at Amazon Save 39% The Galaxy Star Projector delivers just about everything its more expensive rivals do at a far better price point. We think it's one of the best star projectors on the market. It looks great, projects images which are vivid and with a vast library of add-on disks, it will provide years of stargazing entertainment. It's also easy to use, rechargeable, and now, with this Amazon deal, at its lowest price we've seen this year. Read our Pococo Galaxy Star Projector review.

Image 1 of 5 The Pococo is controlled easily with on-device buttons and a large focus ring. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Pococo Galaxy projects fantastic details like this projection of the Lobster Nebula. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Pococo is superbly versatile and is rechargeable, so you don't need to be tied to a plug socket. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The disks for projections are simple enough to change with a one-way fit slide-in drawer. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Pococo comes with two ready-to-view disks. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

When you consider that Tantse reviewed the Pococo Galaxy star projector at full MSRP, this Amazon deal makes it a bargain price. It's good to go out of the box with two disks named the Westerlund2 and Diamond Stars.

Pococo says that, unlike some rival products, it uses real starry sky images combined with high-definition lenses and cutting-edge optical technology. Tantse was happy to confirm that the Galaxy provided stunning and vivid details, but she was also impressed by the overall package. Its sleek design, simple operation, and expandable collection of disks, plus the bonus of its rechargeability, are all key review highlights.

You can easily add to your collection with additional Pococo Expansion Sets if you wish to explore further into space. There is a vast array to choose from, including an eight-disk Immersive Planet Galaxy set, and the six-disk Dreamy Nature set with relaxing projections of closer to home scenes like Santorini Sunset, and Alpine Auroroa.

These vary in pricing, starting at around $53, which is cheaper than some other brand expansion packs; the Sega disks start at $20 per disk, for example.

All that makes the Pococo Galaxy, especially at this price, a brilliant buy for anyone seeking one of the best star projectors on the market.

Please note: This is marked as a limited-time deal on Amazon.

Key features: High-definition LED imagery, rechargeable, quiet operation, focus ring, three easy-to-operate buttons, sleep timer, and an extensive collection of expansion disks.

Product launched: September 2022.

Price history: This Amazon limited-time deal is the lowest price we've seen this year, and matches the previous best-ever price from last year's Black Friday sales event. At 38% off, it's a star projector deal worth snapping up fast.

Reviews consensus: We rate this as one of the best star projectors, and the Pococo is affordable, stylish and displays excellent projections. Amazon reviews are on par with ours, and the Pococo Galaxy has almost 2,000 reviews, and 63% of those give it top marks.

Live Science: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want one of our top choices as the best star projector at one of its lowest ever prices.

❌ Don't buy it if: We can't really think of one, but if you don't want a star projector, then you won't want this. However, if you have an unlimited budget, then the Sega Toys Homestar Flux Star Projector comes in at a whopping $259.

