February’s night sky has a lot to offer for anyone who enjoys looking up at the stars. From the changing phases of the moon to conjunctions and even a planetary lineup, there’s plenty to spot if you know when and where to look. We’ve put together a simple calendar of this month’s highlights so you can plan your stargazing sessions without missing anything.

We’ve also given product recommendations for each event — whether that’s with binoculars, a telescope or your camera. Matching the right gear to each event can make a surprising difference, helping you see details you might otherwise miss. With a little planning, the night sky becomes a lot easier to explore.

Make sure you download a night-sky app to your phone to get exact timings for your location. We regularly use Stellarium, Star Walk 2 and Sky Tonight.

Feb. 01: Full Snow Moon

The snow moon will light up the skies on Feb. 1. (Image credit: Getty Images)

February kicks off with the bright, full Snow Moon. Although it's an impressive sight with the naked eye, you can get an even closer look with binoculars or a telescope, and it's also a great photography target.

Best seen with:

Binoculars: You'll get a great view with a handheld pair of 10x42 or 10x50s, but for more impressive views with the very best stargazing binoculars, try a tripod-mounted pair of 15x70s.

Our pick: Celestron SkyMaster 15x70

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Telescope: You don't need a huge setup to see the full moon — a small telescope will do the job nicely. A 3- to 5-inch telescope will be enough, with a 6-inch-plus instrument producing even more detailed views.

Our pick: Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ

Camera: It's the lens that matters most here — you'll want a long telephoto lens where you can zoom in on the moon. Even better if you capture it with some type of landmark, mountain or building for scale.

Our pick: Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM

Feb. 15: Saturn/Neptune conjunction

A telescope will award you the best views of this Saturn/Neptune conjunction. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Neptune is one of the trickier planets to see, and can't be seen with the naked eye, a telescope is the best tool here.

If you want to see its clear blue tint, you'll need at least a 6-8-inch aperture. You will be able to see it with a smaller scope, but it'll likely just be a grey point that looks like all the other stars. Luckily, it's almost the new moon, so the sky will be nice and dark to give you the best chance of seeing it.

Our pick Celestron NexStar 8SE: at Amazon If your budget allows, our top pick is the Celestron NexStar 8SE. It tops our best telescopes guide and earned 4.5 stars in our full Celestron NexStar 8SE review. Realistically, you won't get a meaningful view of Neptune for much cheaper than this sort of price point. It's not the cheapest, but its legendary optical performance is renowned in the telescope world — it's known as "the world's most beloved telescope." It's a solid investment that will last decades, and its 8-inch aperture will be perfect for viewing the more distant planets, including Neptune, as well as the other happenings in the sky this month.

Feb. 17: New moon

The new moon brings dark skies and the optimum time for stargazing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new moon brings the darkest skies of the month, making this the best time for some deep-sky stargazing without the moon lighting up the sky.

If you live close to a dark-sky area, you can often see the Milky Way with the naked eye, but a telescope or pair of binoculars will showcase the best the night sky has to offer — Andromeda, the Orion Nebula and fainter galaxies will look stunning. It’s also the perfect time to head out with your astrophotography camera, either to capture landscape astrophotos or mount it to your telescope for some deep-sky astrophotography.

Best seen with:

Binoculars: As long as your binoculars have an objective lens diameter of 42mm or above, you'll be able to get great views of the night sky. Magnification should be at least 10x, but go for a more powerful pair if you want to see Jupiter's moons.

Our pick: Celestron Regal ED 10x42

Telescope: Clear, dark skies are an ideal time to put a smart telescope to work. If you're more of an observational astronomer, you'd be better off with a more traditional telescope with an eyepiece, but a smart telescope lets you capture images of galaxies, nebulas and star clusters without the fuss and bother of mounting your camera to a telescope.

Our pick: Vaonis Vespera II

Camera: For long exposure astrophotography, the new moon week is the ideal time, especially if you want to photograph the Milky Way. As long as your camera performs well at high ISO levels and you use a wide lens with a fast aperture, you'll get some beautiful shots.

Our pick: Nikon Z8

Feb. 19: Moon/Neptune/Saturn conjunction

The moon is in conjunction with Saturn and Neptune on Feb. 19 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The slim crescent Moon is in conjunction with Neptune and Saturn in the early evening of Feb. 19 (around 6-7pm EST, so check your local time).

For any meaningful detail in the rings, or to be able to see Neptune at all, you’ll need a telescope. As we mentioned earlier, a larger telescope will be best for this.

Our pick Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25: $2,999 at Amazon This impressive telescope combines portability with powerhouse optics that beginners and seasoned astronomers alike will love. It has a computerized GoTo mount, a 10-hour battery life and was the first Schmidt-Cassegrain with integrated WiFi, so you can easily control it from your smartphone or tablet rather than a fiddly hand controller. The 9.25-inch aperture has some serious seeing power for views of the distant planets and deep sky objects. It's an investment, sure, but it'll see you through countless nights under the stars.

Feb. 19: Moon/Mercury conjunction (and occultation)

The moon will be close to Mercury on the evening of Feb. 19 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After sunset, the crescent moon will be in conjunction with Mercury low in the western sky. As Mercury is now at its greatest eastern elongation, this is the best time to see it. As the moon passes, Mercury will go behind the moon for a brief occultation.

You’ll likely need binoculars to see the slim 7% crescent moon — a 10x42 pair should do the job nicely.

Our pick Hawke Frontier ED X 10x42: $419.99 at Amazon A pair of budget binoculars will do the job if you want a quick glance at the moon, but to see finer details with better clarity and contrast, you'll want to upgrade — especially when you're looking at a slim crescent moon. We've been reviewing the 8x42 model for birdwatching, and the contrast, clarity and sharpness are incredible — not to mention, there's no color fringing around contrast-y objects like the moon. The 10x magnification will give you a closer view of the moon and night sky, although if you want to save money, the 8x model is also suitable for more casual stargazing.

Feb. 23: Moon/Pleiades occultation