The US will see a rare 'blood moon' eclipse before sunrise this March: Where and when to look

News
By published

A rare total lunar eclipse will be visible from most of the United States on March 3. Here's where and when to look.

Image of a red-tinted moon against a clear black sky with a small ring of light peeking out from the bottom right of the moon.
A "blood moon" total lunar eclipse will be visible from North America on March 3, 2026. (Image credit: Mariano Sayno/Getty Images)

Skywatchers across western North America will have the chance to witness a total lunar eclipse, often dubbed a "blood moon," in the early morning hours of March 3.

A total lunar eclipse happens when the full moon — in this case, March's full "Worm Moon" — passes through Earth's shadow in space. As it does so, it appears red, as it's lit only by sunlight filtered through Earth's atmosphere.

That encompasses the night side of Earth, which, at the time of the eclipse, will be centered over the Pacific Ocean. That puts Hawaii, Kiribati, Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands in pole position, but East Asia, Australia, New Zealand and western North America will also get great views.

In North America, those located west of the Mississippi River will catch the whole show, while observers farther east — including those in cities like New York, Boston and Toronto — will see the moon setting during totality. Early risers along the West Coast and in Hawaii will have a good chance of viewing the entire sequence high in the sky. Clear skies will be essential, making the U.S. Southwest and northwest Mexico the places most likely to see the full event.

Here are the times for the total phase of the eclipse, according to Time and Date:

EST: 6:04-7:02 a.m. (Moonset will occur during this time.)

CST: 5:04-6:02 a.m.

MST: 4:04-5:02 a.m.

PST: 3:04-4:02 a.m

AKST: 2:04-3:02 a.m.

HST: 1:04-2:02 a.m.

Although totality will be the main attraction, it's also worth watching the partial phases that precede and follow totality, when the edge of Earth's shadow can be seen slowly moving across the lunar surface.

The March 3 event will be the first total lunar eclipse since September 2025 and the last until Dec. 31, 2028, when a celebratory "blood moon" on New Year's Eve will kick off a trio of total lunar eclipses, with the next two on June 25-26 and Dec. 20, 2029.

Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.