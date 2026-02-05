The US will see a rare 'blood moon' eclipse before sunrise this March: Where and when to look
A rare total lunar eclipse will be visible from most of the United States on March 3. Here's where and when to look.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered Daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for the latest discoveries, groundbreaking research and fascinating breakthroughs that impact you and the wider world direct to your inbox.
Once a week
Life's Little Mysteries
Feed your curiosity with an exclusive mystery every week, solved with science and delivered direct to your inbox before it's seen anywhere else.
Once a week
How It Works
Sign up to our free science & technology newsletter for your weekly fix of fascinating articles, quick quizzes, amazing images, and more
Delivered daily
Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Once a month
Watch This Space
Sign up to our monthly entertainment newsletter to keep up with all our coverage of the latest sci-fi and space movies, tv shows, games and books.
Once a week
Night Sky This Week
Discover this week's must-see night sky events, moon phases, and stunning astrophotos. Sign up for our skywatching newsletter and explore the universe with us!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Skywatchers across western North America will have the chance to witness a total lunar eclipse, often dubbed a "blood moon," in the early morning hours of March 3.
A total lunar eclipse happens when the full moon — in this case, March's full "Worm Moon" — passes through Earth's shadow in space. As it does so, it appears red, as it's lit only by sunlight filtered through Earth's atmosphere.
That "blood moon" moment, called totality, will last 58 minutes, but the entire event is much longer. The more subtle penumbral phase (when the moon enters Earth's outer penumbral shadow) and partial phase (when it begins to move into the dark umbral shadow) will unfold over 5 hours, 39 minutes, according to Time and Date, which estimates that 176 million people will be able to see all phases of the eclipse, though clouds may impede the view.
That encompasses the night side of Earth, which, at the time of the eclipse, will be centered over the Pacific Ocean. That puts Hawaii, Kiribati, Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands in pole position, but East Asia, Australia, New Zealand and western North America will also get great views.
In North America, those located west of the Mississippi River will catch the whole show, while observers farther east — including those in cities like New York, Boston and Toronto — will see the moon setting during totality. Early risers along the West Coast and in Hawaii will have a good chance of viewing the entire sequence high in the sky. Clear skies will be essential, making the U.S. Southwest and northwest Mexico the places most likely to see the full event.
Here are the times for the total phase of the eclipse, according to Time and Date:
EST: 6:04-7:02 a.m. (Moonset will occur during this time.)
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
CST: 5:04-6:02 a.m.
MST: 4:04-5:02 a.m.
PST: 3:04-4:02 a.m
AKST: 2:04-3:02 a.m.
HST: 1:04-2:02 a.m.
Although totality will be the main attraction, it's also worth watching the partial phases that precede and follow totality, when the edge of Earth's shadow can be seen slowly moving across the lunar surface.
The March 3 event will be the first total lunar eclipse since September 2025 and the last until Dec. 31, 2028, when a celebratory "blood moon" on New Year's Eve will kick off a trio of total lunar eclipses, with the next two on June 25-26 and Dec. 20, 2029.
Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.