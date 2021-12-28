10 coolest non-dinosaur fossils unearthed in 2021
A list of the 10 coolest stories about non-dinosaur fossil discoveries published in 2021.
The discovery of a semitrailer-size ichthyosaur from the early Triassic shows that these reptiles got big really fast, evolutionarily speaking.
Researchers have discovered specks of silver in 500 million-year-old fossilized worm dung; the precious metal likely came from "mining" microbes.
Ancient DNA reveals that woolly mammoths coexisted with humans in North America for 5,000 years longer than previously believed.
Researchers in the U.K. have discovered the fossilized exoskeleton of an 8.5-feet -long millipede from around 326 million years ago.
A dinosaur egg laid 70 million years ago reveals that embryos got "into position" before hatching, just like modern bird do.
A new pre-print study claims to have quantum entangled a tardigrade with two superconductor qubits, though experts are skeptical.
The Brazilian wandering spider, also called the banana spider, is one of the planet's most venomous spiders.
During the last ice age, five mammoths — a baby, two juveniles and two adults — died at a "graveyard" in what is now the United Kingdom.
A new study of swarming bacteria has created microscope images that resemble Vincent van Gogh's paintings.
The millipede has over 1,300 legs and was found deep underneath Western Australia.
