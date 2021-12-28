Animals

The mushroom of the newly discovered parasitic fungus A. blatica growing out of the rectum of a carpenter ant fossilized in amber.

10 coolest non-dinosaur fossils unearthed in 2021

By Harry Baker published

A list of the 10 coolest stories about non-dinosaur fossil discoveries published in 2021.

The mysteries red jelly may be a new species previously unknown to science, NOAA researchers say.

10 weird creatures found in the deep sea in 2021

By Harry Baker published

A list of the 10 best stories about weird deep-sea creatures published in 2021.

Artist's concept of a space hurricane, pouring plasma high over the North Pole.

9 times nature was totally metal in 2021

By Brandon Specktor published

Remembering the plasma hurricanes, tortoise assassins and dinosaur fight clubs that made 2021 heavier than a black hole.

This creepy isopod is serving as a prosthetic tongue.

Social vomit and hairy eyeballs: 10 times animals grossed us out in 2021

By Mindy Weisberger published

Here are some of our favorite gross-outs in science news this year.

Tyrannosaurs may have fought each other for mates, territory or higher status, a new study finds.

10 extraordinary dinosaur discoveries from 2021

By Laura Geggel published

Here's what we've learned about dinosaurs in 2021.

An illustration of Cymbospondylus youngorum in a Triassic ocean teeming with life. Ammonites and squid were abundant in this open ocean environment.

55-foot-long Triassic sea monster discovered in Nevada

By Laura Geggel published

The discovery of a semitrailer-size ichthyosaur from the early Triassic shows that these reptiles got big really fast, evolutionarily speaking.

Specks of silver were found in the fossilized feces of ancient worms living in the seafloor.

Flecks of silver in poop of ancient Cambrian creature baffle scientists

By Harry Baker published

Researchers have discovered specks of silver in 500 million-year-old fossilized worm dung; the precious metal likely came from "mining" microbes.

An artist's illustration of woolly mammoths

Woolly mammoths survived on mainland North America until 5,000 years ago, DNA reveals

By Cameron Duke published

Ancient DNA reveals that woolly mammoths coexisted with humans in North America for 5,000 years longer than previously believed.

The fossilized exoskeleton fragment from the giant millipede ancestor Arthropleura recently found in the U.K.

Scientists find fossil of largest arthropod to ever live, a car-size millipede

By Harry Baker published

Researchers in the U.K. have discovered the fossilized exoskeleton of an 8.5-feet -long millipede from around 326 million years ago.

A reconstruction of oviraptorid embryo.

Impeccably preserved dinosaur embryo looks as if it 'died yesterday'

By Laura Geggel published

A dinosaur egg laid 70 million years ago reveals that embryos got "into position" before hatching, just like modern bird do.

Here, a colored-scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a tardigrade, also called a water bear.

Frozen tardigrade becomes first 'quantum entangled' animal in history, researchers claim

By Brandon Specktor published

A new pre-print study claims to have quantum entangled a tardigrade with two superconductor qubits, though experts are skeptical.

Phoneutria nigriventer in an "armadeira" threat display.

Brazilian wandering spiders: Bites & other facts

By Jessie Szalay published

The Brazilian wandering spider, also called the banana spider, is one of the planet's most venomous spiders.

Excavators lift a mammoth tusk.

200,000-year-old 'mammoth graveyard' found in UK

By Laura Geggel published

During the last ice age, five mammoths — a baby, two juveniles and two adults — died at a "graveyard" in what is now the United Kingdom.

Image at 10 times magnification of an experimental mixture of myxobacteria from a strain that overexpresses TraAB and adheres to itself (yellow) and a strain that is non-adhesive and non-reversing (blue).

Swarms of mutant bacteria look just like Van Gogh's 'Starry Night'

By Harry Baker published

A new study of swarming bacteria has created microscope images that resemble Vincent van Gogh's paintings.

Eumilipes persephone

Newfound millipede breaks world record for the most legs

By Cameron Duke published

The millipede has over 1,300 legs and was found deep underneath Western Australia.

Copperhead snakes have a distinctive hourglass-shaped pattern.

Copperhead snakes: Facts, bites & babies

By Jessie Szalay, Ben Biggs published

A herd of reindeers in the remote Yamalo-Nenets region of northern Russia on March 8, 2018.

Reindeer and Caribou: Facts about majestic deer

By Jeanna Bryner, Alina Bradford published

Reindeer and caribou are members of the deer family, and while they don't fly, they do have Rudolph's nose.

Paddleboarder Matt Wheaton stands on a paddleboard over a giant mola at Laguna Beach, California.

Enormous sunfish surprises paddleboarders off Laguna Beach

By Laura Geggel published

Two paddleboarders encountered a colossal sunfish in Laguna Beach, California.

a short video clip showing a deep sea barreleye fish

New footage shows bizarre deep-sea fish that sees through its forehead

By Nicoletta Lanese published

Scientists captured footage of the barreleye fish using an underwater robot.

huntsman spider

Giant huntsman spider: The world's largest spider by leg span

By Jessie Szalay, Ailsa Harvey published

Reference Huntsman spiders are long-legged predators that hunt down their prey. Giant huntsman spiders are one of the world's biggest spiders.

