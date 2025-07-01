Bear's new titanium tooth is world's biggest-ever crown

A brown bear has received the largest dental crown in history, representatives at the Lake Superior Zoo in Minnesota have revealed.

The bear, named Tundra, fractured one of his four major canine teeth and needed a first-of-its-kind titanium alloy crown for protection. A veterinary dentist fitted the specially designed silver-colored cap in a successful hour-long surgery at the zoo on June 23.

"Tundra the Brown Bear just made dental history!" a Lake Superior Zoo representative wrote in an Instagram post. "We're thrilled to share that Tundra has officially received the first-ever full metal crown placed on a bear — and it's also the largest veterinary crown ever created in the world!"

Tundra first fractured his right canine in 2023. The zoo's dentist initially treated the bear by giving him a root canal, but when Tundra later injured the same tooth, the zoo team decided he needed a full coverage crown, according to a statement released by the zoo.

Creature Crowns, a specialist veterinary dental company based in Idaho, created Tundra's new crown from a wax cast of the injured tooth, The Associated Press reported.

The 6-year-old brown bear (Ursus arctos) weighs about 800 pounds (360 kilograms) and, when standing up on two legs, reaches a height of around 8 feet (2.4 meters). For the staff's protection, Tundra was sedated while the new crown was fitted. Lake Superior Zoo's armed response team also stood guard as the veterinary dentist worked, just in case Tundra woke up before his procedure was over — but he didn't, The Associated Press reported.

The surgery was successful, and Tundra is now eating normally again. His new silver full-coverage crown should protect the canine from further injury and bacterial infection.

"He's got a little glint in his smile now," Caroline Routley, the zoo's marketing manager, told The Associated Press.