Bears: Facts about the furry omnivores that live in many parts of the world

There are eight species of bear : the American black bear, Asian black bear, brown bear, panda bear, polar bear, spectacled bear, sloth bear and sun bear.

Some of the most famous types of bear are actually subspecies. Grizzly bears, for example, are a subspecies of brown bear found in parts of North America. There are many different subspecies of brown bear found all over the world, from Kodiak bears in Alaska to the Syrian brown bear in the Middle East. These bears can look quite different from each other, with distinct coat colors and body sizes.

The biggest type of bear is the polar bear. On average, polar bears weigh about 1,150 pounds (521 kg) and stand about 9 feet (2.7 meters) tall on their hind legs. The heaviest recorded polar bear was 2,210 pounds (1,002 kg). If you consider subspecies, the Kodiak bear generally matches polar bears' size, but some individual Kodiak bears have grown even more massive. The biggest-ever Kodiak bear was a giant named Clyde at the Dakota Zoo. At his heaviest measured weight, he was a whopping 2,130 pounds (966 kg) — about as heavy as a small car.

The smallest bear species is the sun bear. These tiny bears weigh only 60 to 145 pounds (27 to 66 kg), and are only 4 to 5 feet (1.2 to 1.5 m) tall standing on their hind legs.