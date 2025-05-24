Insects: Facts about the creepy-crawlies that make up more than half of the world's animal species

Insects have hearts, but they look very different from human hearts. Insects have what scientists call an open circulatory system, in which their "blood" — actually a substance called hemolymph — doesn't travel through closed veins or arteries. Instead, it flows into different body parts, bathing the organs inside.

Insects have a major vessel , which mostly looks like a giant tube, that runs from their head to their tail along their back. The "heart" is the section of this vessel that runs through the abdomen (the rear section of the insect's body). There, the vessel is divided into chambers with valves and muscles that ensure hemolymph flows in just one direction, toward the thorax and head. Past the abdomen, the vessel becomes a smooth tube that empties near the brain. Hemolymph gushes onto the organs and muscles in the insect's head, bringing nutrients, salts and other chemicals. The fluid then makes its way through the body, collecting waste and eventually returning to the opening of the heart at the back of the abdomen.

Hemolymph plays several important roles. The fluid kills parasites, seals off wounds, and produces stinky and gross-tasting compounds to scare away predators. In some insects, hemolymph helps keep the body at a stable temperature by moving heat around. But unlike our blood, hemolymph's main purpose isn't to move oxygen around the body. Insects don't breathe through lungs. Instead, they use spiracles, or holes, so they don't need a special fluid to carry oxygen from one organ to another.