Invasive Asian needle ants are surging in US Southeast — and their bite can trigger anaphylaxis

News
By published

Asian needle ants found in the southeastern states of the U.S. have been spreading north and west for years, but experts now consider them to be a medically important pest and urge caution.

Closeup of an Asian needle ant worker carrying prey in its mouth on a wooden surface.
Asian needle ants are relatively small, dark and shiny. The tips of their legs and antennae are light orange. (Image credit: Clarence Holmes Wildlife via Alamy)

Invasive ants whose sting can cause fatal allergic reactions in humans are surging across the U.S. Southeast and beyond — and experts are growing increasingly alarmed.

Asian needle ants (Brachyponera chinensis) went relatively unnoticed for many years following their introduction to the U.S. roughly a century ago, but entomologists recently documented their spread from a handful of southeastern states to New England and the Midwest. Asian needle ants are capable of invading many of North America's temperate forests, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and with the spring swarming season about to start, there's a chance that these ants could trigger medical emergencies up and down the country.

"We are now considering it a medically important pest," Dan Suiter, a professor of urban entomology at the University of Georgia, told Fox Weather on April 29.

Suiter said he recently noticed an uptick in Asian needle ant stings. In 2024, he received three calls from people who suffered anaphylaxis as a result of Asian needle ant stings — a high number compared with previous years, he told Fox Weather.

Anaphylaxis is an acute, whole-body allergic reaction that happens very quickly in some people after exposure to certain medicines, foods or insect stings. Symptoms include a rapid and weak pulse, a skin rash, nausea and vomiting, according to the Mayo Clinic. Anaphylaxis can be fatal, because it causes the immune system to release a flood of chemicals that constrict the airways, which prevents breathing. These chemicals also trigger a dangerous drop in blood pressure, increasing the risk of cardiac arrest.

Related: 'The parasite was in the driver's seat': The zombie ants that die gruesome deaths fit for a horror movie

Ants are common pests, but "it gets a little bit more serious when the sting of an insect can be life-threatening to people who suffer anaphylaxis," Suiter said. It is unclear how many people have died from Asian needle ant stings globally and in the U.S. since their introduction.

Asian needle ants are small, shiny, dark brown-to-black ants native to China, Japan and Korea. They were first discovered in the U.S. in 1932 following introduction via shipping — but by that point they were already present in at least three southeastern states, according to the USDA.

Asian needle ants are not aggressive or defensive of their nests in the way that fire ants (Solenopsis) are, but they will deliver a venomous sting if they get trapped inside human clothing or beneath someone's hand. People in affected areas should look out for these ants' light-orange antennae and leg-tips, although it takes an experienced eye to positively identify the species, according to the USDA.

RELATED STORIES

'Hell ant' with scythe-like jaws may be oldest ant fossil ever discovered

Ants perform life saving operations — the only animal other than humans known to do so

Watch 5,000 fire ants create raft with their bodies to save colony and queen from death by swimming pool

There's no way to predict who will get anaphylaxis after an Asian needle sting, but people who react adversely to other insect stings or carry an EpiPen should be especially cautious of these ants, Suiter said. Regardless of whether someone is vulnerable to anaphylaxis, Asian needle ant stings cause severe pain at the site of the sting, according to the USDA.

There have been some control measures to limit the spread of Asian needle ants, but these efforts are extremely costly, according to the USDA. Asian needle ants typically nest beneath logs, stones and leaf litter, but they may also be found in wood piles. They do not form trails like other ants but instead walk alone and chaotically, Suiter said.

"This critter kind of wanders around," he said. "It looks lost."

Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

What's an 'omega block,' and why is it messing with US weather right now?

Scientists discover how to use your body to process data in wearable devices

7 myths about the Vikings that are (almost) totally false
See more latest
Most Popular
A pedestrial runs down a sidewalk in New York City during a bout of torrential rain.
What's an 'omega block,' and why is it messing with US weather right now?
Hand in the middle of microchip light projection.
Scientists discover how to use your body to process data in wearable devices
A two-paneled image. On the left, a deep sky image showing many stars. On the right, a zoomed-in version showing a cluster of stars.
Did astronomers just discover the smallest galaxy in the universe?
A series of stacked human skulls lie face-down in the mud at the bottom of a cave
Chopped-up skulls found in Maya 'blood cave' were a ritual offering for a good harvest, archaeologists suggest
The space balloon
NASA just sent a giant balloon around the world in 16 days. Here's why.
A gold raven&#039;s head with inset garnet eye and a flattened gold ring with triangular garnets sit on a black cloth on a table.
Metal detectorists unearth dazzling Anglo-Saxon gold-and-garnet raven head and ring: 'It's unbelievable — I'm a bit emotional'
an apocalyptic cityscape with orange sky
Scientists find the best crops to grow during the apocalypse
A photograph taken from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which shows wave-like patterns inside a Mars crater.
NASA Mars satellite uncovers markings 'like paint dripping down a wall' on Martian surface
an abstract illustration of a clock with swirls of light
Physicists create groundbreaking atomic clock that's off by less than 1 second every 100 million years
remains of a bed against a wall
2,000-year-old bed barricade unearthed in Pompeii house — likely a family's last attempt to escape Vesuvius' eruption