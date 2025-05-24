Science news this week: 'Super-vision' contact lenses and bacteria in space

This week's science news started off with an announcement from the office of former president Joe Biden, saying that the 82-year-old has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. This was followed by a first-of-its-kind study suggesting that hospital superbugs may thrive in these sterile environments by feeding off medical plastic.

But the microbial stars of the science show this week were out of this world. A swab analysis from China's Tiangong Space Station revealed a new strain of bacteria that has never been seen before on Earth . The mysterious microbe, named Niallia tiangongensis after the space station, is a variant of a soil-dwelling species that causes sepsis.

However, during its time in space it evolved some key adaptations that might help in the future of space exploration.

And speaking of evolution, an unlikely discovery in Southeast Asia has offered new insights into the early ancestors of our own species.

Human-like bones found on seafloor

Researchers found the Homo erectus bones in a cache of more than 6,000 fossils dredged up in the Madura Strait, Indonesia. (Image credit: Harold Berghuis)

A construction project off the island of Java in Indonesia unearthed a cache of more than 6,000 prehistoric animal fossils from beneath the seafloor, as well as two believed to belong to an extinct human ancestor, Homo erectus.

H. erectus evolved at least 2 million years ago and is thought to be the first species to develop human-like body proportions . It is also believed to be the first human species to migrate out of Africa, eventually ending up on the islands of Southeast Asia. However, there are many unanswered questions about the relationship between H. erectus and other early humans.

The newly discovered 140,000-year-old fossils not only offer new insights into the tangled web of the human family tree but also hint at a cultural exchange between this long-lost species and our other ancestors.

Life's little mysteries

After a rigorous play session with its cousin, an African elephant calf displays its enormous ears in the Skeleton Coast of Namibia. (Image credit: Jami Tarris/Getty Images)

African elephants (Loxodonta africana) have the largest ears in the animal kingdom, growing up to 6.6 feet (2 meters) long and 4 feet (1.3 m) wide — that's about 17% of their body length.

Yes, their large ears help to keep elephants cool. But their big ears have other uses too…

A study participant places one of the night vision lenses in their eye. (Image credit: Yuqian Ma, Yunuo Chen, Hang Zhao)

Scientists have developed night-vision contact lenses that they claim can grant people "super-vision." The lenses use nanoparticles to absorb infrared frequencies of light before re-emitting them as wavelengths of light within the visible spectrum.

The lenses are non-invasive and, unlike traditional night-vision goggles, they don't require a power source. In early tests, people wearing these contact lenses could perceive flickering infrared light and pick up on its direction — the flickering seemed more pronounced when the participants closed their eyes because near-infrared light penetrates our eyelids more effectively than visible light.

The researchers envision their contacts being used for search and rescue operations and to improve vision for those with color blindness.

Beyond the headlines

Colossal Biosciences revealed their "dire wolves" in April, claiming "De-extinction is now a reality." (Image credit: Colossal Biosciences)

On April 7, biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences announced that they had brought dire wolves ( Aenocyon dirus ) back from extinction . By genetically engineering cells from modern-day gray wolves (Canis lupus), the company claimed to have brought the animals back after disappearing from the planet 12,500 years ago.

However, many were quick to criticize the claims , asserting that the white, fluffy pups were merely genetically modified gray wolves with a handful of dire wolf characteristics.

More broadly, experts are skeptical about the company's mission to "de-extinct" animals, including dire wolves, dodos, Tasmanian tigers and woolly mammoths. Vincent Lynch , a genetics professor at the University of Buffalo, explained why these claims are not only misleading but potentially dangerous.

Science in pictures

The giant luminous streak was visible in at least seven different states and hung in the night sky for around 10 minutes. (Image credit: Mike Lewinski)

The recent launch of China's Zhuque-2E rocket left a giant "white streak" across the sky in at least seven U.S. states. The rocket released half a dozen satellites into orbit before re-entering the atmosphere.

The luminous streak appeared at 1:24 a.m. ET on Saturday (May 17) and is thought to have resulted from a "fuel dump" at an altitude of around 155 miles (250 kilometers) before the rocket re-entered the atmosphere. The ejected fuel then froze into a ribbon of tiny crystals that reflected sunlight toward Earth, making it shine in the night sky.

