Science news this week: Storms rage on Earth and the sun, and a new moon is spotted around Uranus

(Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI/Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (CSU/CIRA & NOAA))

In this week's science news, we tracked Hurricane Erin from space, the discovery of Uranus' 29th moon, the DNA of the first Americans, and the troubling deadliness of U.S. pregnancies.

Hurricane Erin flooded our coverage this week, as the first Atlantic hurricane of the season also became one of the most rapidly intensifying in history.

More and more hurricanes are strengthening faster as climate change causes atmospheric and sea temperatures to soar. Erin was captured in stunning footage by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) GOES-19 satellite that also saw lightning crackle around its eye .

It wasn't just Earth’s weather that made headlines this week. Sun watchers snapped a giant solar tornado raging above our star's surface at the same time as a plasma eruption burst from it. Solar storms can have a disastrous impact on terrestrial technology if they strike Earth, which is why NASA teamed up with IBM to create an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can predict violent solar flares more accurately than previous methods.

Uranus has a new moon

The new moon is the icy world's 29th. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

We've written countless stories about the James Webb Space Telescope's (JWST) discoveries in the farthest reaches of our universe, but the telescope can also tell us more about our own solar system.

This week, astronomers announced they had used the telescope to discover a new moon orbiting Uranus , bringing the icy planet's total count to 29. The moon went undetected for years, even during a close flyby by the Voyager 2 spacecraft in 1986, due to its location within the planet's dark inner rings. Yet its hiding spot was no match for the JWST's Near-Infrared Camera.

The moon has received the temporary title of S/2025 U1, but expect a new name soon — almost certainly after an Alexander Pope or William Shakespeare character like the planet's other moons.

Life's little mysteries

Humans evolved from a rich tapestry of ancestors. Who came first? (Image credit: The Natural History Museum via Alamy)

All humans around today are Homo sapiens — modern humans who emerged at least 300,000 years ago . However, many Homo species came before, shaping who we are today . But what species was the first? The answer, perhaps unsurprisingly, is complicated.

First Americans had Denisovan DNA

Genes from Denisovans could have helped the first Americans fight new diseases. (Image credit: Maria Avila Arcos)

The first people to populate the Americas had DNA from Neanderthals and Denisovans , a new study has revealed. The genes likely came from Denisovans who mated with Neanderthals, who then passed them onto modern humans when they mated with them in turn.

This sliver of genetic material isn't just an intriguing relic, it could have been key to humans' expansion across the continent by offering them a mutational arsenal to fight off the new pathogens they encountered.

This week's long read

Pregnancy is comparatively dangerous in the U.S., but it doesn't need to be. (Image credit: Photo collage by Marilyn Perkins)

Giving birth is a comparatively risky process in the U.S., with a higher percentage of women dying across pregnancy, birth and the postpartum period than in other comparable countries. The problem is driven by health disparities and access to healthcare, and it is likely to get worse as a result of recent political decisions.

But not all hope is lost. Many of these deaths could be prevented by fairly simple medical interventions, experts say. Our science spotlight this week investigates the problem and outlines what can be done to fix it.

Science in pictures

Penguins rocket through the water in one of the many entries to this year's Ocean Photographer of the Year competition. (Image credit: Romain Barats/Ocean Photographer of the Year)

The finalists for the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025 competition were announced this week, featuring synchronized swimming whales, schools of fish swirling around coral outcrops, jellyfish that look like UFOs, and a Komodo dragon that's a little too close for comfort.

