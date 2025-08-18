Watch Hurricane Erin reach Category 5 strength in a blaze of lightning

(Image credit: Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (CSU/CIRA & NOAA))

Lighting flashed in the eye wall of Hurricane Erin as it intensified on Saturday (Aug. 15).

A weather satellite has captured stunning footage of Hurricane Erin crackling with flashes of lightning as it rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane over the weekend.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) latest geostationary satellite, GOES-19, recorded Erin as it strengthened into a hurricane on Friday (Aug. 15) and then topped the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 km/h) on Saturday (Aug. 16).

Erin strengthened so quickly that it became one of the fastest intensifying storms in Atlantic history, CNN Weather reported . The tropical storm has varied in strength since becoming a Category 5, and is currently a Category 4, with maximum sustained wind speeds of about 130 mph (215 km/h).

While Erin isn't set to make landfall, it will likely threaten coastlines with life-threatening waves and flooding as it travels between the Bahamas and U.S. East Coast this week. A tropical storm warning is also currently in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas, according to a National Hurricane Center (NHC) update .

The satellite images reveal stormy activity inside Erin, with lightning flashing around the eye of the storm like a bright blue iris.

The Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) are a network of satellites built by NASA and operated by NOAA. Researchers use the satellites for monitoring the weather on Earth and in space in real time.

Erin developed into a named tropical storm on Aug. 11 with winds of about 45 mph (75 km/h) — the United Nations' World Meteorological Organization names tropical storms with maximum sustained wind speeds of more than 39 mph (63 km/h). By Aug. 15, Erin was strong enough to be classified as a hurricane, breaching the threshold of sustained wind speeds of 74 mph (119 km/h) or greater, and continued to strengthen until it peaked as a Category 5 hurricane on Saturday.

Hurricanes are rapidly intensifying more frequently as atmospheric and sea temperatures rise with climate change. Researchers have documented record-breaking average sea surface temperatures in recent years, and the warming waters provide extra energy to growing hurricanes.

Erin is expected to vary in strength, but will continue to be a major and dangerous hurricane through the middle of this week, according to the NHC.