'A scale almost too big to imagine': Scientists spot monster black hole roaring with winds at more than 130 million mph

News
By published

A black hole 30 million times the mass of the sun has produced winds one-fifth the speed of light, stunning scientists.

an illustration of a flaring black hole releasing a powerful blast of wind
A black hole with the mass of 30 million suns is roaring with winds one fifth the speed of light. (Image credit: European Space Agency (ESA))

Astronomers have spotted a supermassive black hole whipping up cosmic winds at record speeds.

The black hole, located 135 million light-years from Earth in the center of the NGC 3783 spiral galaxy, caught researchers' attention after emitting a huge X-ray flare. As the burst died down, it left winds of more than 37,000 miles per second (60,000 kilometers per second) — one-fifth the speed of light — howling in its wake.

They also think studying AGNs and the intense flares they produce could help further our understanding of how galaxies evolve.

"Because they're so influential, knowing more about the magnetism of AGNs, and how they whip up winds such as these, is key to understanding the history of galaxies," Camille Diez, an astrophysicist and ESA fellow who was part of the research, said in the statement.

The scientists detailed their discovery in a paper published Dec. 9 in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Joanna Thompson
Joanna Thompson
Live Science Contributor

Joanna Thompson is a science journalist and runner based in New York. She holds a B.S. in Zoology and a B.A. in Creative Writing from North Carolina State University, as well as a Master's in Science Journalism from NYU's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program. Find more of her work in Scientific American, The Daily Beast, Atlas Obscura or Audubon Magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.