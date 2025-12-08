Today's biggest science news: Kilauea lava fountains | Northern Lights forecast | Comet 3I/ATLAS activity

Refresh

Here are some of the best Live Science stories from the weekend:

'Hobbit' extinction

A reconstruction of Homo floresiensis. (Image credit: Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post. via Getty Images)

A drought may have doomed the small ancient human species Homo floresiensis, nicknamed "the hobbit," Live Science contributor Owen Jarus reports.

New research suggests that declining rainfall could have reduced the population of Stegodon (extinct elephants) that H. floresiensis relied on for food, and, in turn, forced the Hobbit to compete with modern humans (us).

H. floresiensis lived in Indonesia from at least 100,000 years ago until about 50,000 years ago . Researchers still have a lot to learn about these enigmatic ancient humans, the remains of which have only ever been found in one cave, and it remains uncertain whether they interacted with us.

Species typically go extinct for multiple reasons. In the case of H. floresiensis, a volcanic eruption may have also been a significant factor in their demise.