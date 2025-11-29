Jump to:

Science news this week: An enigmatic human relative, dark matter discovery and mysterious lights in the sky during nuclear weapons tests

Nov. 29, 2025: Our weekly roundup of the latest science in the news, as well as a few fascinating articles to keep you entertained over the weekend.

Science News This Week Nov. 29 2025
In this week's science news we covered some strange goings on throughout prehistory, a possible first dark matter detection, the first AI mass hacking event, and strange lights in the skies. (Image credit: Getty Images | Dave Einsel/Stringer via Getty Images)
This week’s biggest science news took us on a journey through human prehistory, with the discovery that the mysterious, 3.4 million-year-old "Burtele foot" in Ethiopia may have belonged to an enigmatic human relative who lived at the same time as our ancestor "Lucy."

This study is a significant one for many reasons, not only showing differences in how offshoots of humanity’s family tree walked (with the Burtele foot being adapted for life in trees), but also having the potential to rewrite assumptions about who our ancestors really were.

A hominid-foot hop forward in time and over the ocean to the U.S.-Mexico border also brought us news of stunning rock art, starting 6,000 years ago and spanning roughly 175 generations, that depicts Indigenous Americans’ conception of the universe. On display are creation stories, complex calendars and human-like figures stretched to the length of giant dachshunds.

Dark matter finally detected?

Did a NASA telescope really 'see' dark matter? Strange gamma-rays spark bold claims, but scientists urge caution

Gamma-ray intensity map superimposed in the corner of an image of a galaxy.

If confirmed, the first detection would be landmark win for the leading theory of dark matter. (Image credit: Tomonori Totani (boxout), Tyler Chase and Walt Feimer / NASA (background))

Dark matter is one of the universe's most mysterious components. It makes up 27% of our universe, with ordinary matter accounting for only 5%, but because it does not interact with light, it can't be detected directly.

Yet this week, a new study claimed to have spotted characteristic gamma-ray flashes that could be a smoking gun for the mysterious substance. The potential origin comes from hypothetical weakly interacting massive particles, or WIMPs, which are 500 times heavier than protons and the prime candidates for dark matter.

Much more work is needed to rule out other explanations, so astronomers are responding to the claims with characteristic caution. But if they can finally unveil the mass-ter of disguise, it will offer a major boost for our best theory of the universe.

Life's Little Mysteries

Did Neanderthals have religious beliefs?

A facial reconstruction from a Neanderthal skull, next to the skull itself

Neanderthals certainly seemed spiritual, but were they religious? (Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images)

We know a handful of details about Neanderthals’ enigmatic lives — they buried their dead, kept animal skulls, made rock art and etched drawings onto bear bones. But do these proclivities for ritualistic practices, hinting at a spiritual side, mean our ancient relatives had religious beliefs?

Did China back the world’s first AI cyber attack?

Experts divided over claim that Chinese hackers launched world-first AI-powered cyber attack — but that's not what they're really worried about

Robot peeping from computer monitor. Surveillance, artificial intelligence anxiety, internet spying concept. Vector illustration.

Mass hacking events could be made much more likely by AI. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The artificial intelligence lab Anthropic is known for its dramatic claims about its chatbot, Claude's capabilities. So when company representatives announced this month that their software had been hijacked by a Chinese state-sponsored espionage group to plan and execute a 90% autonomous cyber espionage attack on 30 worldwide organizations, we were a little skeptical.

Live Science chased up the claims with experts in a report revealing that even if the automation narrative is exaggerated, they’re now very concerned about the abilities of AI models to accelerate widespread hacking attempts.

Also in science news this week

Beyond the headlines

'No easy explanation': Scientists are debating a 70-year-old UFO mystery as new images come to light

One night in 1952, five transient objects (blue circles) appeared and disappeared within an hour, archival sky surveys show. Scientists are digging into the decades-old mystery.

Five strange lights in the sky that appeared in 1952 are the source of an abiding mystery. (Image credit: Villarroel et al. / Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific; Hubble Space Telescope (background))

Over 70 years ago and before humanity had launched the first satellite, astronomers captured several bizarre star-like flashes that appeared in the sky and vanished within an hour.

Now, as new researchers revisit the photographic plates that captured those mysterious images, Live Science contributor Sharmila Kuthunur wrote a fascinating story on their supposed correlation with Cold War nuclear weapons tests and UFO reports. Could the three phenomena be connected? Here’s how researchers are trying to find out.

Something for the weekend

If you're looking for something a little longer to read over the weekend, here are some of the best interviews, opinion pieces and science histories published this week.

The evolution of life on Earth 'almost predictably' led to human intelligence, neuroscientist says [Interview]

Climate change is real. It's happening. And it's time to make it personal. [Opinion]

Astronomy graduate student Jocelyn Bell Burnell discovers a signal of 'little green men,' but her adviser gets the Nobel Prize — Nov. 28, 1967 [Science history]

Science in motion

100,000 mph 'comet fragment' explodes in green fireball over Great Lakes, eerie videos show

Three screenshots taken by three videos of the green fireball meteor.

Three screenshots taken by three videos show the green fireball meteor. (Image credit: (left to right) © Skippy the Magnificent Destroyer of Worlds Romancer of Women/© Bam B/© Jeremy Downard)

A green fireball that exploded over Michigan’s Great Lakes was likely a fragment from a comet, and you can watch its 100,000 mph (160,000 km/h) descent through the atmosphere in eerie new footage captured by the Michigan Storm Chasers.

We’re still getting to the bottom of the comet this fragment could have split from, but its one-off occurrence suggests it wasn’t part of a wider shower.

