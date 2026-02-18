If you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly option when it comes to the best exercise bikes, and already own a bicycle, then you look no further than the Wahoo Kickr Core 2.

The Kickr Core 2 is a smart indoor trainer that follows on from the highly successful Kickr Core, and right now at Zwift, the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click has 27% off, down to $399.99, from the MSRP of $549.99, and an incredible saving of $150.

This current pricing is the best the Kickr Core 2 has been this year, and if you're new to the indoor cycling world, then this is one of the best options to consider, especially at this incredible price.

Save 27% ($150) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Zwift The Wahoo Kickr Core 2 is one of the best value smart trainers, and at this price, that's now even better. It comes ready to go with either the Zwift Cog and Click system, which makes virtual riding hassle-free. It's worth noting that the Zwift Cog and Click system is only compatible with the Zwift indoor training app, so if you use another indoor training app, best go for the cassette version. New Zwift subscribers also get 1 free month of Zwift to sweeten the deal even further. Read the Cycling Weekly Wahoo Kickr Core 2 review.

The Core 2 comes with the pre-installed Zwift Cog and Click system, so even a beginner can be up and riding in a matter of minutes. Cog and Click make virtual indoor riding hassle-free, and the system is designed to replace a traditional bicycle cassette with a single sprocket (the Cog) and a wireless handlebar remote (the Click) to enable silent, virtual shifting.

Although we've yet to review this exact model, our health and fitness tester Andrew Williams scored the Zwift Ride, which includes the original Kickr Core, with an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Our colleagues over at Cycling Weekly awarded the latest version on sale here with the same score, stating the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 is the best entry-level option on the market, and summed it up by saying the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 is the undisputed leader of the pack.

It's worth noting that both Zwift and Wahoo have the Kickr Core 2 discounted to the same price.

Paul Brett Deals writer Paul Brett is a deals writer at Live Science. As an expert in all things cycling, he has written numerous features and reviews for Cycling Weekly, Cyclingnews, Bike Perfect and MBR. Paul has also been the Editor at Proper Cycling magazine with over 15 years of professional cycling journalism experience.

Image 1 of 4 The Wahoo Kickr Core 2 represents tremendous value for money at full MSRP. (Image credit: Wahoo/Zwift) The Zwift Cog means set-up is a breeze. (Image credit: Wahoo/Zwift) The Kickr Core 2 comes with virtual shifting. (Image credit: Wahoo/Zwift) The Wahoo Kickr Core 2 has built-in WiFi for flawless connectivity and accuracy. (Image credit: Wahoo/Zwift)

Having used the original Kickr Core, the latest version, the Kickr Core 2, is almost identical to the outgoing model, retaining the same body design and graphics, belt-drive configuration, and flywheel.

Although there are significant changes inside, the physical appearance, remaining the same, means Wahoo has kept pricing in line with the outgoing model, which will appeal to both current and prospective users.

The Kickr Core 2 benefits from trickle-down tech from the Wahoo Kickr, the brands top of the range smart trainer, and that includes WiFi connectivity for better app pairing, with all your vital stats, including distance, cadence, and power, transmitted via WiFi.

Elsewhere, the Core 2 has a built-in power meter, and the Kickr Bridge also streams data to Zwift from heart rate monitors for improved training accuracy and cardio heart zone monitoring.

For anyone looking for a budget smart trainer, the Core 2 is the way to go, especially if you already own a bike, because obviously, you need that to use the Core 2. It's also one of the most cost-effective ways, especially at this price, to begin your indoor cycling journey.

If you're not a bicycle owner, then you may want to consider one of the best exercise bikes, and the Peloton Bike is our best overall choice, but it comes with a high price.

Key features: Weight 43.5 pounds (19.7 kg), max user weight 250 pounds (113 kg), virtual shifting, power accuracy +/- 2%, maximum power 1800W, maximum simulated grade 16%, resistance type electromagnetic, Bluetooth, ANT+ and WiFi connectivity.

Product launched: September 2025.

Price history: The previous best price we've seen on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click was back in November during the Black Friday sales. This current price matches that, and is an outstanding saving of $150 on the usual MSRP of $549.99.

Price comparison: Zwift: $399.99 | Wahoo: $399.99

Reviews consensus: The Wahoo Kickr Core 2 is praised by our cycling colleagues at Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews for beginner-friendly ease of use, smart tech, especially the brilliant virtual shifting of the included Zwift Cog and Click. It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, and 82% of these are top marks. The only real negative was the lack of compatibility with other non-Zwift cycling apps (on the Cog and Click version). However, Zwift, in my opinion, is the best on the market, and this deal includes a 1-month subscription.

Cycling Weekly: ★★★★½ | Cyclingnews: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best exercise bikes

✅ Buy it if: You are looking for a budget-friendly indoor cycling smart trainer at a great price.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are a seasoned cyclist looking for a more advanced option to elevate your power, endurance and cycling performance. The Wahoo Kickr is the brand's premium model with a 2,200 watts max resistance,+/- 1% power accuracy, and 20% simulated gradients, but with a price tag to match at $1,049.99 on Amazon.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors and much more.