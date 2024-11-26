Level up your workout game without breaking the bank — these excellent Black Friday fitness trackers deals are cheaper than ever
Whether you are a seasoned runner looking to invest in one of the best running watches or a budding adventurer pondering on their first-ever Garmin watch, rest assured you can save money ahead of the festive season. Amazon, Walmart and many other online retailers are gearing up for Black Friday and this means one thing — some of the best fitness trackers we have tested are getting heavily discounted.
We are continuously browsing the sales, comparing prices and bringing you the best offers to help you save some serious cash this Black Friday and Cyber Monday ahead of Thanksgiving, which makes them great options for Christmas gifts. So whether you're wondering which is better, Apple Watch vs Garmin or Apple Watch vs FitBit, find the best deals below.
Black Friday fitness tracker deals at a glance
- Best on a budget: Amazfit Active was $109.99 now $84.99
- Best for iPhone users: Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) was $249 now $169
- Best for daily use: Fitbit Charge 6 was $159.95 now $99.95
- Best for beginners: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 was $329.99 now $159.99
- Best for runners: Garmin Forerunner 945 was $599.99 now $289.99
- Discreet sleep tracker: Oura Ring Gen 3 was $299.99 now $249.99
- Best wellness watch: Amazfit Balance was $199.99 now $169.99
- Best for the great outdoors: Garmin Fenix 7X was $899.99 now $649.99
- Best for Samsung users: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 was $299.98 now $202.60
Best Prime Day fitness tracker deals today
Save 52% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, one of the best beginner- and senior-friendly fitness trackers for Android users. This highly customizable watch comes with a big, easy-to-read display, advanced health-tracking features, emergency settings (such as fall detection), and plenty of third-party apps. The cherry on top? It is now cheaper than ever.
Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review (★★★½)
Featured in: Best fitness trackers
Save $80 on the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), one of the best fitness trackers for iPhone users. It is stylish, comfortable to wear and packed to the brim with in-depth health and fitness tracking features. Plus, it is available in three color options. This deal applies to a smaller 40mm model, but if you fancy a bigger Apple Watch, Best Buy is also offering $80 off the 44mm model.
Save $50 on the Oura Ring Gen 3. One of the best smart rings on the market, this sleek and ultra-light fitness tracker is a great alternative to chunky smartwatch monstrosities. With its detailed insights into your sleep, stress levels and post-exercise recovery, it will help you prioritize rest and wellness. Not sure which size to choose? Request the Oura's sizing kit before purchase.
Read our full Oura Ring Generation 3 review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best fitness trackers
Save 25% on this ultra-elegant version of Fitbit Luxe, one of the best Fitbit watches we have tested. It is light, good-looking and jam-packed with tracking features. Style and substance at a reasonable price — and that is not something we see often.
Read our full Fitbit Luxe review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best Fitbits
Save 23% on the Amazfit Active, one of our favorite cheap smartwatches. It may not impress in the looks department, but this humble-looking wearable blows competitors out of the water with its feather-light design, robust tracking features and crisp, colorful display. Great value for less than $90.
Read our full Amazfit Active review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best fitness trackers
Save 17% on the Amazfit Balance, the biggest surprise of 2024. This budget-friendly smartwatch thoroughly impressed us with its sleek design, advanced tracking features and layman-friendly health advice. If you want to strike a perfect balance between exercise and recovery, without getting into the complex lingo or paying a premium price, the Amazfit Balance will be right up your street.
Read our full Amazfit Balance review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best fitness trackers
Save $50 on this full package from Garmin. Walmart is offering a big discount on the newly released Garmin Forerunner 165 bundled with two Deco Essentials screen protectors for added durability and access to Tech Smart USA Fitness & Wellness Suite. This neat fitness tracker offers high-end features at an entry-level price, making it a great sports watch for budding athletes.
Save $310 on one of the best Garmin watches for runners and triathletes. The stylish and durable Forerunner 945 is comfortable to wear and packed with advanced tracking features, but it does not cost the earth like the Enduro 2 and other premium models.
Read our full Garmin Forerunner 945 review (★★★★½)
Save 32% on the seventh iteration of the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch. This sleek and vibrant-looking fitness tracker boasts more storage and a 30% better power efficiency than the Watch 6 mentioned earlier. Great mid-range option for Samsung users.
Save $250 on the solar-powered Garmin Fenix 7X, the larger version of the Fenix 7, our all-time favorite smartwatch for tracking workouts. Just like its smaller sibling, it is a Rolls Royce among rugged watches. With its precise GPS, excellent tracking features and stylish, durable design, it is a perfect companion for your outdoor adventures.
Read our full Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar review (★★★★½)
- Read our Black Friday science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the November sales event.
Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Anna Gora is a health writer at Live Science, having previously worked across Coach, Fit&Well, T3, TechRadar and Tom's Guide. She is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach with nearly 10 years of professional experience. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Warsaw University of Life Sciences, a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Physical Activity & Public Health from the University of Bristol, as well as various health coaching certificates. She is passionate about empowering people to live a healthy lifestyle and promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet.