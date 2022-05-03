Best Fitbit 2022: budget picks and top-end models

Picking the best Fitbit used to be easy because the options were limited, but the company now offers a diverse range of fitness wearables.

Customers can now get their hands on fitness trackers in multiple shapes and sizes and there are bona fide smartwatches in the product lineup, too. One thing hasn’t changed: the quality of Fitbit’s products. It offers many of the best fitness trackers and at a variety of prices.

Whether you’re looking for stress tracking, sleep tracking, a heart-condition checking ECG on your wrist or more, there’s a Fitbit for you. Whether that’s the fully featured Sense, the sleek Luxe or the “put it on and forget about it for 10 days” Inspire 2, there’s a lot to get through – so let’s go.

Best Fitbit

Fitbit sense Best Fitbit overall Specifications Battery life: Around six days GPS: Yes Water resistance: Up to 50 metres Display: 1.58" OLED Reasons to buy + Great design + More sensors than any other Fitbit + Stress tracking Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No App Store a la Apple Watch

Fitbit’s most expensive tracker, the Sense is perfect for someone that simply wants the top-of-the-range option.

It has a big, beautiful display, a slimline design and battery life that’ll make an Apple Watch weep – up to six days of use (and sleep tracking) on a single charge.

It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium to help users embrace activity and rest in equal measure, and offers options like a stress tracker that measures your stress levels through the sweat of your palm.

There’s no third-party App Store alternative as you’d find with the similarly priced Apple Watch, which is a shame – especially since for the price we’d have liked to have used the onboard storage for a Spotify playlist or a podcast so we can leave our phone at home.

Read our full Fitbit Sense review

The Charge 5 looks like a modern version of the classic Fitbit design, and for many people that will be enough. Its display is bright, its strap is comfortable and it has an array of sensors you may not know you need – including an ECG and EDA for measuring atrial fibrillation and stress respectively.

All of that is in a slimline design that offers a gorgeous display, although the column-based user interface may take some adjustment for new users.

Still, if you’re looking to track a run, a hike, a bike ride or even a swim, you could do much worse than the Fitbit Charge 5. It also includes six months of Fitbit Premium.

Read our full Fitbit Charge 5 review

Fitbit Versa 3 Best all-rounder in the Fitbit line-up Specifications Battery: Around six days GPS: Yes Water resistance: 5ATM Display: 1.58" AMOLED Reasons to buy + Looks great + Attractive price Reasons to avoid - No EDA scan

In many ways, the Fitbit Versa 3 is tricky to separate from the Sense, as both have an almost identical design. That makes for a lot of the same positives, but likewise goes for the negatives.

There’s that excellent display, comfortable feel, and impressive battery life, but there’s no music playback. And yet, the Versa 3 may emerge victorious when choosing between them because it’s significantly cheaper than the Sense.

The tradeoff is in the stress-tracking EDA scan. You won’t find it in the Versa 3, but if you’re not likely to use it then we’d recommend saving money and plumping for the Versa 3. Instead, the Versa 3 will track stress through other data-collection methods, such as a brief questionnaire or by analyzing heart rate. Six months of Fitbit Premium are included.

Note: This fitness tracker is currently being tested and reviewed and this buying guide will be updated once the review is complete.

The Fitbit Luxe is a more premium counterpart to the Inspire and is possibly the most fashion-conscious tracker in the range.

It’s small and thin, so much so it’s easy to forget it’s on your wrist. It offers six days of battery and while the smaller display will take some getting used to, it’s bright enough to be legible in sunlight.

You’ll also find the excellent sleep, heart rate, distance, and calorie tracking you’ve come to expect from Fitbit, though it’s wrapped up in a slender, more jewelry-like design.

There’s no GPS, so you’ll want to take a phone with you if you’re planning to track workout routes while out. You get six months of Fitbit Premium, too.

Read our full Fitbit Luxe review

Looking for your first fitness tracker? You may have found it with the Fitbit Inspire 2. This small, inexpensive tracker is ideal for monitoring heart rate, steps and calories burned to get you started on your fitness journey.

The display is small but it's also black and white, meaning those with impaired vision may have difficulty using it. If you are able to work with it, though, the 10-day battery life means you won’t need to charge it often – and that includes excellent sleep tracking.

Mind you, if you’re looking to shave time off your running route you’ll want to take your phone with you since there’s no GPS tracking. What you do get, though, is a year of Fitbit Premium.