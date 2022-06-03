Best workout equipment for home 2022

Investing in the best workout equipment for home workouts allows you to smash your fitness goals from your own backyard, regardless of how you enjoy catching a sweat. And if we’ve learned anything over the past few years, it’s that getting kitted out with a home gym setup can save a ton of hassle, money, and time down the line – meaning you can stick to counting reps and sets, rather than your dollars.

To help you get cracking, we’ve rounded up our top picks for the best workout equipment for home use to suit all fitness levels, budgets, and setups – whether you’re well-practiced at wielding weights or prefer to zone into your zen with your favorite yoga (opens in new tab)classes.

Ready for an upgrade? Some of the best headphones (opens in new tab) and best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) could also help you get more from your movement along the way.

Best workout equipment for home workouts

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re looking to invest heavily in your cardio, the high-grade commercial NordicTrack X22i is certainly up to the job, with some top-notch high-end features to see the keenest of runners through a variety of immersive workouts. This model will set you back though, as it currently retails at $3,999/£3,299, and also carries a significant footprint that might leave some city dwellers squirming. Regardless, this machine sits proudly as our top choice for the best treadmills (opens in new tab) on the market.

This model has everything you need from a home running machine – solid, sturdy, well made, and loaded with features. We loved the 22” HD touchscreen with its bright display graphics, the quiet (but powerful) 4.0 CHP motor that assures a smooth and peaceful workout, and -5% to 40% incline/decline complete with rapid speeds to maximize hill runs, interval training and power walks.

You also benefit from a roomy 22” x 60” running deck that uses FlexSelect Cushioning to provide a springy base for your joints, high-performance dual speakers, and a compact customizable console that displays quick controls for core metrics like time, calories, distance, feet climbed, speed, and pace, plus heart rate sensors, and two inbuilt fans.

Perhaps the biggest draw is the 40 pre-programmed workouts and over 16,000 on-demand classes via iFit. You’ll need a $39/month subscription to access the content, but you do get a 30-day free subscription to test the waters upon purchase. All in all, you get what you pay for with this model. It’s expensive and heavy-duty but offers an excellent running experience for those willing and able to invest.

What the users say The NordicTrack X22i scores 4.5 out of five stars on NordicTrack. Users love the fitness classes and incline options. However, some users noted technical glitches upon purchase and had to replace the model.

Read our full NordicTrack x22i review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Patricia Carswell)

Concept2 RowErg Rowing Machine The best rowing machine for all-round value Specifications Resistance: Air Resistance settings : 1-10 Display: PM5 performance monitor (pace, watts, stroke rate, calories, and optional pace boat or force curve) Dimensions: 96” x 24” x 50” / 244cm x 61cm x 127cm Storage: Can be split in half and stood on its head Heart rate monitor: Bluetooth and wireless ANT+ connectivity. PM5 monitor can be synced with your heart rate monitor App compatibility: No built-in app – connects with its own ErgData app and third-party apps Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent value for money + Industry-standard model used in competitions + Reliable and robust with readily-available replacement parts Reasons to avoid - No in-built apps, fancy graphics, or live workouts - Not the most aesthetically pleasing

The Concept2 RowErg can be found in gyms and rowing clubs across the world and has more than earned its place as one of the best rowing machines (opens in new tab) on offer for all-round value. This model can be found taking a beating in indoor rowing comps, as well as the CrossFit Games, and is heavily relied upon by all levels of competitors – from elite-level to Olympic – with world rankings often set on the Concept2.

It’s a sturdy and reliable home gym addition that uses air resistance, a flywheel, and a damper with 10 settings to adjust airflow. Although it’s slightly noisier than a magnetic resistance rower, this machine registers at 70-100 dB which certainly isn’t about to have you struck off as a nuisance neighbor. The RowErg isn’t about to floor you with features though. It’s pretty basic in design and is missing the fancy touchscreen, interactive workouts, and live classes often found on more high-tech models entering the market. That said, the PM5 monitor still offers plenty of performance tracking and connects to apps via Bluetooth, with preset and programmable workouts and data syncing through the ErgData app.

In terms of performance, you get a silky smooth rowing experience and lashings of challenging resistance to play with. It also boasts an ergonomic setup to suit all shapes and sizes, adjustable footrests, and two leg stand levels to adjust your height. If you’re short on space, the Concept2 is fitted with a convenient base and wheels and splits into two for convenient vertically stowing.

Overall, it’s a clean-looking, durable, and well-designed rower that can capture all the important stuff without any faff or frills, and you can nab it for under $1,000.

What the users say Scoring 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the Concept2 model tops the charts for users. Reviewers herald the silky smooth and quiet row, and how sturdy the machine feels. Users also state this machine is well worth the money. Some users mention the need for space to house the rower, as well as the price tag.

Read our full Concept2 Model D RowErg review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Harry Bullmore)

JaxJox DumbbellConnect Adjustable Dumbbells The best adjustable dumbbells for a premium performance Specifications Type: Digital Weight range: 8-50lbs / 3.6-22.7kg Handle size: 19.5” x 7.5” x 7”/ 49.5cm x 19cm x 17.7cm Base size: 19.5” x 7.5” x 5”/ 49.5cm x 19cm x 12.7cm Warranty: 1-Year Product net weight: 104.5lbs / 47.5kg Connectivity: Bluetooth - iOS 13.0+; Android 5+ Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sleek, sturdy design + Effortless weight changes + Smart features and app connectivity Reasons to avoid - Require charging to use - The dock screen is hard to see

JaxJox DumbbellConnect Adjustable Dumbbells are one of the world’s first sets of digital dumbbells, allowing you to change the weight in seconds at the touch of a button. They look great too – neat and discreet with a sleek matte gray finish and green trim. This premium product is sold as a pair at $499/£499 and is a smart addition to the dumbbell world, sitting comfortably in the best adjustable dumbbells round up.

Dumbbells are a versatile bit of kit, but (depending on your workout style) you can often spend a fortune and sacrifice a lot of space to get the weight range you desire. The beauty of these adjustable dumbbells is that you get a wealth of weights (eight per dumbbell) in one, so you can flip from goblet squats to bench press in seconds.

At the heart of JaxJox’s ethos is nailing the basics and they have here – they look good, work well, and feel super secure with their ergonomically grooved handles. Each dumbbell loads into a docking station with a small LED screen displaying the weight, and you can then adjust the load digitally from 8-50lbs per dumbbell using the plus and minus buttons.

Unracking the dumbbells from the station means there’s no need for stripping plates during supersets, and the compact functional shape makes them easy to maneuver. The flat edge even allows you to perform floor exercises like renegade rows or dumbbell burpees.

These dumbbells come with JaxJox app connectivity (for $12.99/£12.99 with a free 30-day trial) with access to virtual rep counting, on-demand workouts, and real-time performance stats, which is definitely a big tick for tech lovers. We reckon you’ll struggle to find a better deal for home dumbbells.

What the users say These adjustable dumbbells were rated a 4.5 out of 5 stars on the JaxJox website. Users love the weight range provided in one set of dumbbells and state they were ‘amazing’ and ‘revolutionary.’ Others say they are sleek, smart, and modern-looking. Some users say the app is average, but these views are few and far between.

Read our full JaxJox DumbbellConnect Adjustable Dumbbells review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re looking for a cardio fix from home without remortgaging for the privilege, the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike could be your new budget-friendly buddy and sits proudly in our top picks of the best exercise bikes (opens in new tab) to scoop up for under $300.

What the Yosuda lacks in tech it certainly makes up for in reliability and a sturdy, super-comfy design. The model comprises a heavy stable steel frame and 35lbs friction resistance flywheel that holds its own during rigorous self-led HIIT classes or uphill climbs. The wide base prevents any instability whilst pedaling, and the lightweight design allows quick and easy storage, too.

This exercise bike provides reassuring evidence that you don’t have to drain your bank account to find quality. The bike is compact – great news for space-savers – with adjustable toe cages, upright handlebars to help support your back, a resistance turn dial, and an ergonomically designed springy, padded seat – which is by far our biggest highlight and not an easy feat, even among the more top-end bikes.

Handle and seat adjustments are available, but how comfortable the seat height feels will depend on your inseam – 6”0 users should have just enough space. The LCD display tracks calories, distance, time, and speed, but (pretty crucially) you’re missing a key feature – cadence (pedal revolutions). This could be a deal-breaker for keener cyclists, although you can buy separate monitors for this online.

It’s over to you to find one of the best heart rate monitors (opens in new tab) or a killer workout to spice up your cycling experience, but if you’re hoping to save some cash and purchase a basic bike for basic cycling needs, this model is absolutely worth it.

What the users say The Yosuda picked up 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon. Users rate the strong, stable, and sturdy build, and think it is excellent value for money. One user commented on how padded and comfy the seat is. However, some feel the basic console brings it down slightly.

Read our full Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike review

(Image credit: Emma Hall, https://atlassocialco.com )

Lululemon Reversible 5mm Yoga Mat The best yoga mat for all types of exercise and levels Specifications Thickness: 5mm Size: 70.8” x 30” / 180cm x 66cm Weight: 5.3lbs / 2.4kg Material: Polyurethane and rubber Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Multi-purpose design + Reversible antimicrobial rubber and Polyurethane layers for excellent grip + Springy support Reasons to avoid - Heavy - Collects marks and dust - Contains latex

This best-selling yoga mat regularly finds its way to the top of the best yoga mats (opens in new tab) charts and caters to all levels of yogi and fitness fanatics. Finding a mat that can perform across every eventuality can be a lifetime task, but we can honestly say this mat fits the brief.

The Lululemon Reversible 5mm Yoga Mat offers durable traction, stunning soft marbled designs, and 5mm of spongy padding to see you from headstand to crow pose (or even through hundreds of burpees) with confidence and style. The bumpy top layer is made from polyurethane and is designed to absorb moisture and leave you with an expert grip – no matter how much sweat you throw at it – while flipping over to the soft sweat-wicking natural rubber side is more suited to restorative forms of yoga and exercise. Lululemon has also added an antimicrobial additive designed to prevent any build-up of nasty bacteria or smells, though the initial smell of rubber when you purchase this model will need a few days to air out.

This mat isn’t suited to anyone with a latex allergy due to the rubber base, and it’s not a lightweight mat either, but if you’re happy to invest in a carry case then it will serve loyally as your reliable best mate for years to come.

It’s a premium mat with a hefty $88/£68 price tag, though it does remain one of the best yoga mats money can buy and looks beautiful stowed under your arm.

What the users say User reviews on the Lululemon website rate this mat 4.6 out of 5 stars. One reviewer said: “Love my mat. Great quality, lovely color. Perfect for yoga and HIIT.” Other reviews praise the grippy top layer, saying it has plenty of traction and is supportive and comfy, and one user said it does a fabulous job of holding them in poses. Negative reviews point out the stains and marks on the mat and say the colors aren’t accurate to the photos.

Read our full Lululemon Reversible 5mm Yoga Mat review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Chloe Page)

Equipment that packs versatility is one way to maximize home workouts, and the Whatafit Resistance Band range has nailed it, sending these bands straight into our best resistance bands (opens in new tab) round up.

This comprehensive resistance band pack consists of five tube resistance bands, five loop bands, two ankle straps, two handles, a door anchor, an exercise manual, and a carry bag, which seems like an absolute steal at $30/£23. Each band is brightly color-coded so you know exactly what to look for during your workout.

It’s worth checking out our resistance band guide above for the difference between loop and tube resistance bands, but you’ve got plenty of resistance either way with this brand. The loop bands range from light to XX heavy and are perfect for glute-focused exercises, but the soft exterior can give them a tendency to roll up during lateral movement. These bands could have benefited from a textured design to up their grip factor.

The tube bands range between 10-50lbs and have ankle straps and handles that clip on so you can prioritize upper and lower body workouts separately. The clips for these are a little fiddly, and the door anchor (which you can also clip into, allowing you to perform exercises like rows and pulldowns) is a tad unstable – though this doesn’t detract from the brilliant quality of the bands themselves.

Both the tube and loop bands feel secure and offer a decent burn at the higher end of the resistance range, although we highly recommend double-banding if you need a bit more intensity. All in all, you get far more variety from this set than most in its price range, and utilizing the full set can provide a decent full-body workout so you can maximize the benefits of resistance bands (opens in new tab) without heaving dumbbells or kettlebells around with you.

What the users say Customers rated this set of bands 4.7 out of 5 stars with 77% of all ratings a 5-star review. Positive comments compliment the value for money and how much versatility the bands offered. Negative reviews mention the door anchor being unreliable and say the smaller bands are prone to snapping. Whatafit does offer a 2-year warranty though.

Read our full Whatafit Resistance Bands Review

(Image credit: Bowflex)

Bowflex Max Trainer M9 Best elliptical machine for compact storage Specifications Dimensions: 49.2” x 30.5” x 65.1”/ 125cm x 77cm x 165cm Weight: 148.8lbs / 67kg Resistance levels: 20 Stride length: N/A Incline: None Max weight: 300 lbs / 136kg Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact footprint + 1-year JRNY membership + Range of features Reasons to avoid - Touchscreen requires Wifi - Expensive

The Bowflex Max Trainer M9 is a compact elliptical machine that can slot perfectly into your life (and your home) if you’re looking to up your home workout game without selling your furniture for the privilege. The M9 is the most advanced model in the Bowflex elliptical range and is one of our top picks for the best elliptical machines on the market.

The modest footprint of this machine means you’re not forcing a commercial-grade cardio machine into your home, but that doesn’t mean you’re sacrificing on quality. This machine is Wifi-enabled with a 10.1” HD touchscreen, a heart rate armband, an inbuilt tablet shelf, and Bluetooth speakers. There’s even a free initial JRNY app membership available so that you can accurately track metrics and immerse yourself in tons of workout programs from your living room or home gym – similar to the iFit app. You can also access Netflix, Disney+, and Prime from your touchscreen console.

In terms of specs, Bowflex offers plenty of challenges for hardcore elliptical lovers. There are 20 resistance levels and integrated heart rate monitor hand grips and armbands which allow you to train using via heart rate zones. You don’t have incline options with this machine, and we were unable to confirm the stride length, but it’s still a stellar choice in the bestselling Bowflex series. We love the 4-grip handlebars that allow you to switch up your upper body positioning so you can target your muscles differently, too.

This machine is ideal for tighter living spaces, and although it isn’t cheap, it’s a top model within the elliptical range, giving models like the ProForm and NordicTrack a run for their money.

Note: This elliptical machine is currently being tested and reviewed and this guide will be updated once the review is complete.

What the users say The Bowflex M9 scored 4.7 out of 5 stars across Google and the Bowflex website. Users rate the new and improved touchscreen console, as well as the slick and sturdy design. Some reviewers note the console loses connection or shuts off on several occasions. Overall, this model gives you everything you need to smash your home cardio and build muscle.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell (Image credit: Bowflex)

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell Best adjustable kettlebell for versatility and saving space Specifications Dimensions: 8.8” x 7” x 12.5”/ 22.4cm x 17.8cm x 31.8 cm Adjustable: Yes (dial) Weight range: 8-40lbs / 3.6kg x 18kg Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Golf Galaxy US (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Quick dial adjustments save the space of 6 kettlebells + Plenty of weight range + Space-savvy Reasons to avoid - Can feel bulky to hold - Max weight might not be enough for some users

You can save space and money with the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell. It combines six weights into one super affordable kettlebell for under $200 – perfect for flitting seamlessly and swiftly between kettlebell swings and cleans. This handy free weight lands itself in our best adjustable kettlebells round-up without a doubt.

Dumbbells and kettlebells are arguably the most space-consuming home gym items, so adjustable versions of these free weights are being hurriedly snapped up by keen exercise enthusiasts. Bowflex has filled a void in their range by adding this model to the mix, offering six different weights in one convenient package – ranging from 8,12, 20, 25, 35, and 40lbs. It’s a clever and space-saving design that can help you carve out a full-body workout without the faff of time-wasting weight changes.

Setting the kettlebell down on the tray allows you to turn the mechanical dial and increase or decrease the load, formed from multiple plates stacked together and encompassed within the plastic exterior casing. Bowflex has also thrown in 24 trainer-led exercise videos via the SelectTech app to follow if you’re seeking some inspiration. The ergonomic handle is a nice touch, making swings, rows, and squats feel all the more accessible and secure.

The bulky hard plastic design does make this kettlebell quite tricky to rack up for single-sided or overhead movements, which isn’t ideal for anyone working on their snatch or clean and press technique, but this is less of an issue during two-handed exercises. For the price tag and versatility of this model, we reckon it’s a total steal. The SelectTech 840 is perfect for those looking to work on progressive overload (opens in new tab) without having to constantly reinvest in new weights as they get stronger.

Note: This adjustable kettlebell is currently being tested and reviewed and this guide will be updated once the review is complete.

What the users say This kettlebell pulled in 4.8 stars out of 5 on Amazon. Users praise the versatility and space-saving design, saying it feels durable during use. However, negative reviews cite the handle as being too slippery and the weight increments too much of a jump for upper body exercises.

(Image credit: Bowflex)

The Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Weight Bench is the perfect home gym accessory for free weight exercise or sliding beneath your weight rack to aid Bulgarian split squats and your bench press. The model is the latest top-of-the-line addition to the existing reputable Bowflex range and one of the best weight benches around – sweeping in at a very affordable price of under $300.

But don’t let the price fool you, this sleek-looking model is made for the gym environment. Consisting of a heavy-duty and commercial-grade steel design with high-density foam padding, the model is certainly built to last and can seat up to 600lbs of weight. The space-saving design comes complete with transport wheels and halves the footprint when stowed vertically, making it ideal for anyone needing a discreet bench to add to their existing setup.

The 5.1S is built for versatility too, with a wide supportive padded seat and six adjustment settings including -20° decline, flat, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90° perfect for incline presses and flyes, as well as seat height adjustments which can be selected using the quick and easy selection knob. The bench is fitted with leg braces to secure your legs during exercises like sit-ups, as well as a ‘click, lift, and go’ button system to tuck the bench neatly away when you’re not using it.

If you’re limited on space and don’t want to pay premium prices, but are not ready to compromise on the quality of your home exercise equipment, this is the weight bench for you.

Note: This weight bench is currently being tested and reviewed and this guide will be updated once the review is complete.

What the users say Users gave this weight bench a 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon. They love the sturdy design and how easy it is to operate. Others like how robust and comfortable it is. Some reviews mention that the adjustment knob can be faulty, although this seems to be only when ordered directly from Amazon.

(Image credit: Perfect Fitness)

Sitting at double, even triple, the cost of most ab rollers, the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Roller is certainly a premium product in a premium price bracket of $39.99/£49.87. However, this is a super high-quality product, and we reckon it’s one of the best ab rollers around. So is it worth your cash? In short, yes.

This is one of the most versatile ab rollers we’ve come across, The model offers resistance and assistance using a carbon steel spring inside the roller to add resistance as you roll out and assistance as you steer back in. It’s designed to increase muscle activation in two ways.

Firstly, the wide tread allows you to carve left to right for targeted oblique work, and secondly, the angled performance grips increase support and activation in your arm and core muscles.

Many ab rollers are fairly basic and feature a wobbly thin tread wheel with two straight handles that can feel unstable and unwieldy. But the ultra-wide tread on this roller gives you maximum support and steadily rolls out without feeling as though you’re about to pop your shoulders or veer off uncontrollably. The added resistance and multi-directional capabilities are perfect for tailored progressions or regressions to your workout style, and you also get knee pads included if you need them.

The chunky aesthetic lends itself to stability which is certainly beneficial for anyone new to ab rollouts, as it helps to build technique and basic functional core strength. The addition of lateral movement offers great progression for anyone well-versed in the world of rollouts and looking for versatility and challenge.

Taller users should know that the spring design does limit the range of movement available, but we still rate this as a smooth, solid, and durable bit of home workout kit for your consideration to build a solid core foundation.

What the users say Out of a whopping 11,000+ global Amazon ratings, this ab roller scores 4.6 out of 5 stars with over 76% giving a full 5-star review. Users compliment the stability of the roller, adding that the spring load enhances the experience. Other users love the wide wheel which improves control. However, some users complain that the spring back provides too much assistance and would prefer less. Overall, the opinion is that this is well worth the investment.

Note: This ab roller is currently being tested and reviewed and this guide will be updated once the review is complete. ty list

What is the best equipment for home workouts?

The idea of a home gym might initially feel expensive, but it’s certainly an investment that will save you time and money on lengthy travel and steep membership fees in the long run. It can be tricky navigating how to build your own home weights gym (opens in new tab), so it’s crucial to invest in equipment that hits your budget, space, and workout style needs.

If you enjoy running to lose weight (opens in new tab)or you’re looking to perfect your home weights training (opens in new tab), all three of the above factors will determine the equipment you’ll need, and the best equipment will consider these factors. You’re not going to invest in an exercise bike if you’re looking to set a new running PB, for example.

The Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike (opens in new tab) has a small footprint and a very affordable price tag and still racks up tons of great reviews for quality. Expensive doesn’t necessarily mean great quality, so you can still find an effective cardio machine without wincing at the checkout.

If tech is more your thing then we highly recommend models like the NordicTrack X22i (opens in new tab) which really hone in on the user experience and can support more advanced users in hitting their goals with a breadth of premium features, speeds, and incline/decline settings.

Anyone living in a city apartment will understand just how important space is, which is why we love the JaxJox DumbbellConnect Adjustable Dumbbells (opens in new tab) and Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebells which are both super effective for blasting cardio and sculpting leaner muscle, as well as for saving space.

Not sure how you prefer to train? Find some home workout ideas (opens in new tab) to get you started.

Find out how we test, review, and rate products (opens in new tab) on LiveScience.