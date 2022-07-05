GymShark Ab Roller review

The GymShark Ab Roller is a basic, budget-friendly ab roller, though also perfect for advanced ab workouts. The ergonomic handles and grooved tyre-like tread will have you carving a stronger core in no time.

The GymShark Ab Roller might not be sophisticated, but it’s still guaranteed to put your rig through the wringer. GymShark has designed this ab wheel with a thin tread that provides enough instability to challenge the core control of even the most advanced fitness enthusiasts.

This model is among the best ab roller options for building abdominal strength because it refuses to provide any assistance on the rollback – leaving all the hard work to you. You may be wondering – why are core muscles important (opens in new tab)? Our core comprises a complex network of muscles that help stabilize and balance the body, so it’s crucial to work through different planes of motion to target and strengthen as many of them as possible.

Key Details - 7in / 18cm diameter - Inner Wheel: 100% polypropylene. - Outer Wheel: 100% thermoplastic rubber. - Handle Cover: 100% nitrile butadiene rubber. - Bar: 100% Stainless Steel

Unfortunately, this wheel doesn’t nail multidirectional movement, but it isn’t impossible – it just takes more effort. This makes it a brilliant buy for those used to rolling out the ab wheel during sweaty gym sessions but it might not be as suitable for beginners new to ab roller exercises (opens in new tab).

If you’re after a midsection to marvel over, the best workout equipment for home (opens in new tab) use could also help you get there, or read on to find out if the GymShark Ab Roller could be your match.

The MSRP for the GymShark Ab Roller is $20 in the US and £18 in the UK. It’s available in the UK and US directly via the GymShark (opens in new tab)website and is one of the more affordable ab rollers that we've tested.

Design

(Image credit: Sam Hopes)

Design score: 3.5/5

GymShark is renowned for its fine-looking quality gym wear, and this ab roller is no exception. The sleek all-black design is understated and simple. The wheel comes with one long handle that feeds through the wheel and is secured with two padded handle covers on either side. The wheel tread is grooved – much like a car tire – and enhances floor traction, and the handles offer a firm-yet-soft grip.

Features

(Image credit: Sam Hopes)

Features score: 3.5/5

GymShark’s ab offering wouldn’t be amiss in a gym environment: it’s the model you’d expect to see in your local fitness center or gym class. It’s designed to be simple but effective, driving maximum engagement from your core with its thin and unsteady tread that demands even more work from its victim (we mean, the user.)

Durability

Durability score: 4.0/5

This ab wheel feels hardy, considering it costs less than $20. The handles are thick, with a gentle give for extra comfort, and the outer wheel is made using thermoplastic rubber and feels durable enough to handle even the sweatiest of ab attacks.

Functionality

Functionality score: 3.5/5

We love how lightweight this ab wheel is. It can be unassembled in less than five seconds and stowed in your backpack or gym bag for on-the-go and convenient core workouts.

Generally, the thinner the tread, the more required from your core and shoulders to control your range of motion through the roll-out/roll-in. This tread measures 2in wide, which we initially thought would provide plenty of stability, but the wheel felt wobbly and unstable and lacked much control. It’s great news if you’re seeking a challenge, but not so much for beginners or anyone lacking the necessary shoulder mobility and strength to drive the wheel.

We found the GymShark Ab Roller had a lot of drag, and it took quite a bit to push and pull to generate movement. Again, pro fitness fanatics will reap the rewards, but this is worlds apart from the gentle nudge provided by the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro.

This ab wheel is geared towards more able athletes or those used to steering these compact core kits and can take a while to get used to, but it's a useful tool if you want to get a stronger core. (opens in new tab)

Value for money

For $20/£18, you can’t go wrong with the GymShark Ab Roller. It’s an entry-level product, and you’re not going to be floored by any fancy features, but if you’re looking for an effective-and-efficient ab wheel to throw in your bag, this will more than do the job.

Verdict

Your balance is about to be brutally challenged, but if you’re up for it, we rate GymShark’s contribution to the ab roller market. It’s an affordable option for anyone wanting to elevate their current workout routine without splashing too much cash. If you want more versatility, models with foot pedals or assistance coils could be a better choice.

Alternatives

(Image credit: Sam Hopes)

The perfect Fitness Ab carver Pro (pictured above) is our premium pick for beginners who appreciate a little nudge in the right direction. Its carbon coil inner spring provides resistance on the rollout and assistance as you roll back in, which is ideal for anyone still honing their ab rollout craft. It'll cost you upwards of $50 though.

Or, one of our other top rated ab rollers from testing was the GoFit Super Ab Wheel. The grippy extra-wide dual wheels provide tons of support without weighing you down. There's no assistance in sight either, so the hard work is down to you.

How we tested

We took some of the best ab rollers out for a spin to see which ones were able to torch our core. Our in-house testers completed four sets of 10 ab wheel rollouts with each roller, taking note of their durability, design, and functionality. We also tested out any additional innovative features they had to offer – such as the unique foot straps of the Lifeline Power Wheel Ultimate Core Trainer – and considered the value for money provided by each product. These factors were combined to deliver a final score out of five stars.

User reviews

We couldn’t find many reviews for the GymShark Ab Roller online, but feedback on the GymShark website praised the ab wheel and said it was “durable, efficient, and worth the price”.