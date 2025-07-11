Down to $15 today! Cheap Prime Day star projector deals on quality models
You don't have to break the bank to buy one of our favorite star projectors this Amazon Prime Day. All models here are under $40.
It's the final day of Amazon Prime Day, and while we've already done a roundup of star projectors that are worth spending your money on, this guide is designed for those looking for the best budget models. This doesn't mean cheap and nasty, it means products that we have tested and think are good value for money, given their low price tags.
Star projectors can cost anywhere from $15 to $600, with prices varying in between. The cheaper models typically have more limited functionality than the premium models, but for the average person seeking a cost-effective way to transform their space, an affordable but good-quality model will suffice.
Here are the cheapest star projectors that are actually worth buying.
The best Amazon Prime Day 2025 budget star projector deals
For less than $15, this little star projector is an absolute steal, instantly transforming your environment into an otherworldly one. It operates quietly, making it great for sleep aid purposes too.
Save 26% and pick up this multi-functional star projector that our reviewer awarded four and a half stars.
Read our full YGiTK star projector review (★★★★ ½)
A tiny USB-powered device costing less than $15. Flood your room with tiny laser dots (choose your color when you purchase). Perfect for any gamer or space fan and entirely portable too. Read the full BlissLights Starport review over at Space.com
Save 25% at Amazon today!
This is our favorite novelty projector. The price fluctuates a lot, and hundreds of sellers are selling it under slightly different names (so do shop around), but just under $18 is a steal for this astronaut star projector.
Save 20% and delight any space fan with this charming shelf ornament-meets star-projector combo.
Read our full Astronaut Starry Sky Projector review (★★★★)
A small saving, but at just over $20, this fun star projector is a great gift for anyone who loves space and dinosaurs — and let's be honest, there are plenty! Our reviewer's young relative still uses it every day.
Read our full dinosaur egg projector review (★★★½)
The lights emitted from this unit are just as good as those found in much more expensive models. The Bluetooth speaker is good enough for podcasts and audiobooks and this star projector won't take up too much space on your bookcase or bedside table.
Save 20% — less than $30 is more than fair for this better-than-expected star projector.
Our friends at Space.com gave it ★★★★ in their hands-on Cadrim star projector review.
Our friends at Space.com absolutely raved about this disk based star projector and think it is even better than some of the much more expensive models. It's also a great educational tool.
Save 20% this Amazon Prime Day.
Our friends at Space.com gave it ★★★★ in their hands-on Hommkiety Galaxy Projector Review.
Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Tantse Walter is a photographer and adventurer that's spent seven years facilitating global adventurous expeditions. She loves getting into the nitty-gritty of sourcing and planning trips. Whether that be for astrophotography location scouting, or just for the love of exploration. Tantse enjoys taking creative, bright and bold photos of people, places, animals and the night sky. She is currently a contributing writer to both Space.com and LiveScience.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.