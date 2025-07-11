It's the final day of Amazon Prime Day, and while we've already done a roundup of star projectors that are worth spending your money on, this guide is designed for those looking for the best budget models. This doesn't mean cheap and nasty, it means products that we have tested and think are good value for money, given their low price tags.

Star projectors can cost anywhere from $15 to $600, with prices varying in between. The cheaper models typically have more limited functionality than the premium models, but for the average person seeking a cost-effective way to transform their space, an affordable but good-quality model will suffice.

Here are the cheapest star projectors that are actually worth buying.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2025 budget star projector deals

Best novelty star projector Astronaut Starry Sky Projector: was $21.57 now $17.58 at Amazon This is our favorite novelty projector. The price fluctuates a lot, and hundreds of sellers are selling it under slightly different names (so do shop around), but just under $18 is a steal for this astronaut star projector. Save 20% and delight any space fan with this charming shelf ornament-meets star-projector combo. Read our full Astronaut Starry Sky Projector review (★★★★)

Best space saving star projector Cadrim Projector: was $35.99 now $28.79 at Amazon The lights emitted from this unit are just as good as those found in much more expensive models. The Bluetooth speaker is good enough for podcasts and audiobooks and this star projector won't take up too much space on your bookcase or bedside table. Save 20% — less than $30 is more than fair for this better-than-expected star projector. Our friends at Space.com gave it ★★★★ in their hands-on Cadrim star projector review.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.