Now's your chance to save on Canon cameras, lenses and bundles for Prime Day — with beginner-friendly options for astrophotography, wildlife and macro photography.

Canon EOS R8 on a table
(Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)
We're over halfway through Prime Day and we've already rounded up the best Prime Day camera deals on the most popular Sony, Nikon and Canon cameras — but now we're focusing (pun-intended) solely on Canon cameras, lenses and kit bundles that are budget-friendly and suitable for beginners.

If you aren't sure which camera to get, make sure you read up on the best beginner astrophotography cameras and the best beginner cameras to help you make your decision before Prime Day ends tomorrow evening.

But cameras aren't the only thing you can save money on this Prime Day. We've compiled all the best deals on air purifiers, electric toothbrushes, health and fitness equipment, telescopes, binoculars, star projectors and more over in our Amazon Prime Day hub.

Canon prime day camera deals

Canon EOS R8
Canon's most lightweight full-frame camera
Save $339.01
Canon EOS R8: was $1,499 now $1,159.99 at Walmart

Save $339 on one of the best beginner cameras for astrophotography. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review, and its lightweight and compact form is a dream for taking on shoots. An ideal entry-level full-frame camera for users looking to upgrade from their compact or APS-C camera.

View Deal
Canon EOS R7
Excellent APS-C
Save $201.01
Canon EOS R7: was $1,499 now $1,297.99 at Amazon

Save $201. With 32.5MP resolution and up to 30FPS burst shooting, it's a great contender for wildlife photography. We even gave it a rare full marks in our review. Paired with a full-frame wildlife lens, the 1.6x crop factor will give more reach.

View Deal
Canon EOS R100
Great for beginners
Save $100.99
Canon EOS R100: was $529.99 now $429 at Amazon

Save $100 on this affordable APS-C camera. It's lightweight and has great autofocus — it's a great option as a first camera on a budget.

View Deal
Canon EOS RP
Great price for a full-frame
Save $300
Canon EOS RP: was $1,099 now $799 at Amazon

Save $300 on the Canon EOS RP. It's one of Canon's smallest and lightest full-frame models, and its 26.2MP sensor produces beautiful images.

If you want to avoid Amazon and save even more, Walmart are selling it for $739.95.

View Deal

Canon camera & lens bundle prime day deals

Canon EOS R100 with RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 is STM Lens
Great for beginners
Save $100.99
Canon EOS R100 with RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 is STM Lens: was $649.99 now $549 at Amazon

Save $100 when you buy the Canon EOS R100 with the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 is STM lens in this bundle. Ideal for beginners who want to learn the basics of landscape photography and video.

View Deal
Canon EOS Rebel SL3 with EF-S 18-55mm F4-5.6 IS STM Lens
Compact DSLR
Canon EOS Rebel SL3 with EF-S 18-55mm F4-5.6 IS STM Lens: was $749 now $749 at Amazon

This 24.1 Megapixel crop-sensor DSLR can capture beautiful images and record 4K video, and its lightweight and compact form is ideal for capturing footage on the go.

View Deal

Canon prime day lens deals

Canon RF 16mm F2.8 STM Lens
Cheap astro lens
Save $70.99
Canon RF 16mm F2.8 STM Lens: was $329.99 now $259 at Amazon

Save $70 on this super affordable astro lens for full-frame Canon cameras. Its 16mm focal length and f/2.8 aperture are great for capturing wide shots of the Milky Way — ideal if you've just invested in a beginner astrophotography camera.

View Deal
Canon RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 is USM
Great beginner wildlife lens
Canon RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 is USM: was $699 now $699 at Amazon

It's no secret that the best wildlife lenses are expensive, but this RF 100-400 f/5.6-8 telephoto lens is great for beginners without breaking the bank. The focal length works for a good variety of wildlife, and if you pair it with an APS-C camera, like the Canon EOS R7, you get 1.6x more reach.

View Deal
Canon RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 is STM
Cheap APS-C wildlife lens
Canon RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 is STM: was $248 now $248 at Walmart

A good, versatile telephoto lens for APS-C Canon cameras. Incredibly affordable and ideal for shooting portraits, landscapes and some wildlife photography (provided the animal isn't too far away!) And it's $131 cheaper than Amazon.

View Deal
Canon RF 24mm F1.8 Macro is STM
Also great for astro
Canon RF 24mm F1.8 Macro is STM: was $649 now $599 at Amazon

Can't decide between macro and astro? You don't have to with this 24mm f/1.8 macro lens. It has a 1:2 magnification ratio for macro shooting, is super lightweight and it's versatile for other styles as well as vlogging.

View Deal
Canon RF 35mm F1.8 is Macro STM
Fantastic versatility
Canon RF 35mm F1.8 is Macro STM: was $399.95 now $399.95 at Walmart

The 35mm prime lens is often considered one of the most versatile lenses you can buy — it can do landscapes, portraits, astro, vlogging, and this one can also shoot 1:2 macro.

View Deal
Canon RF 85mm F2 Macro is STM
Macro & portraits
Canon RF 85mm F2 Macro is STM: was $548.88 now $548.88 at Walmart

This bright f/2 macro lens is ideal for close-up 1:2 shots of insects and flowers, and the 85mm focal length doubles well for portraits.

View Deal
Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM Lens
Nifty fifty
Save $121.01
Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM Lens: was $311.95 now $190.94 at Amazon

A staple of every photographer's kit bag, the 'nifty fifty' Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM lens is now under $200 — the cheapest it's been in almost a year.

View Deal
Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 is STM
Good for wide-angle and vlogging
Save $150.99
Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 is STM: was $599.99 now $449 at Amazon

A great all-rounder for wide-angle photography, including landscapes and cityscapes — plus it's great for vlogging.

View Deal
