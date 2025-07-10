Don’t miss out! The best beginner Canon deals we’ve found this Prime Day — just in time for the Perseid meteor shower
Now's your chance to save on Canon cameras, lenses and bundles for Prime Day — with beginner-friendly options for astrophotography, wildlife and macro photography.
We're over halfway through Prime Day and we've already rounded up the best Prime Day camera deals on the most popular Sony, Nikon and Canon cameras — but now we're focusing (pun-intended) solely on Canon cameras, lenses and kit bundles that are budget-friendly and suitable for beginners.
If you aren't sure which camera to get, make sure you read up on the best beginner astrophotography cameras and the best beginner cameras to help you make your decision before Prime Day ends tomorrow evening.
But cameras aren't the only thing you can save money on this Prime Day. We've compiled all the best deals on air purifiers, electric toothbrushes, health and fitness equipment, telescopes, binoculars, star projectors and more over in our Amazon Prime Day hub.
Canon prime day camera deals
Save $339 on one of the best beginner cameras for astrophotography. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review, and its lightweight and compact form is a dream for taking on shoots. An ideal entry-level full-frame camera for users looking to upgrade from their compact or APS-C camera.
Save $201. With 32.5MP resolution and up to 30FPS burst shooting, it's a great contender for wildlife photography. We even gave it a rare full marks in our review. Paired with a full-frame wildlife lens, the 1.6x crop factor will give more reach.
Save $100 on this affordable APS-C camera. It's lightweight and has great autofocus — it's a great option as a first camera on a budget.
Save $300 on the Canon EOS RP. It's one of Canon's smallest and lightest full-frame models, and its 26.2MP sensor produces beautiful images.
If you want to avoid Amazon and save even more, Walmart are selling it for $739.95.
Canon camera & lens bundle prime day deals
Save $100 when you buy the Canon EOS R100 with the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 is STM lens in this bundle. Ideal for beginners who want to learn the basics of landscape photography and video.
This 24.1 Megapixel crop-sensor DSLR can capture beautiful images and record 4K video, and its lightweight and compact form is ideal for capturing footage on the go.
Canon prime day lens deals
Save $70 on this super affordable astro lens for full-frame Canon cameras. Its 16mm focal length and f/2.8 aperture are great for capturing wide shots of the Milky Way — ideal if you've just invested in a beginner astrophotography camera.
It's no secret that the best wildlife lenses are expensive, but this RF 100-400 f/5.6-8 telephoto lens is great for beginners without breaking the bank. The focal length works for a good variety of wildlife, and if you pair it with an APS-C camera, like the Canon EOS R7, you get 1.6x more reach.
A good, versatile telephoto lens for APS-C Canon cameras. Incredibly affordable and ideal for shooting portraits, landscapes and some wildlife photography (provided the animal isn't too far away!) And it's $131 cheaper than Amazon.
Can't decide between macro and astro? You don't have to with this 24mm f/1.8 macro lens. It has a 1:2 magnification ratio for macro shooting, is super lightweight and it's versatile for other styles as well as vlogging.
The 35mm prime lens is often considered one of the most versatile lenses you can buy — it can do landscapes, portraits, astro, vlogging, and this one can also shoot 1:2 macro.
This bright f/2 macro lens is ideal for close-up 1:2 shots of insects and flowers, and the 85mm focal length doubles well for portraits.
A staple of every photographer's kit bag, the 'nifty fifty' Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM lens is now under $200 — the cheapest it's been in almost a year.
A great all-rounder for wide-angle photography, including landscapes and cityscapes — plus it's great for vlogging.
Kimberley Lane, E-commerce writer for Live Science, has tested a wide range of optics equipment reviewing cameras, lenses and tripods, and getting hands-on observations with binoculars and more. Also a landscape & seascape photographer living in South Wales, she aims to portray a feeling of calm and peaceful moments through her images. Her work has also been featured in a number of national photography magazines and she regularly contributes to our sister site Space.com.
