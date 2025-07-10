We're over halfway through Prime Day and we've already rounded up the best Prime Day camera deals on the most popular Sony, Nikon and Canon cameras — but now we're focusing (pun-intended) solely on Canon cameras, lenses and kit bundles that are budget-friendly and suitable for beginners.

If you aren't sure which camera to get, make sure you read up on the best beginner astrophotography cameras and the best beginner cameras to help you make your decision before Prime Day ends tomorrow evening.

But cameras aren't the only thing you can save money on this Prime Day. We've compiled all the best deals on air purifiers, electric toothbrushes, health and fitness equipment, telescopes, binoculars, star projectors and more over in our Amazon Prime Day hub.

Canon prime day camera deals

Canon camera & lens bundle prime day deals

Canon prime day lens deals

Cheap astro lens Save $70.99 Canon RF 16mm F2.8 STM Lens: was $329.99 now $259 at Amazon Save $70 on this super affordable astro lens for full-frame Canon cameras. Its 16mm focal length and f/2.8 aperture are great for capturing wide shots of the Milky Way — ideal if you've just invested in a beginner astrophotography camera.

