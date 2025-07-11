It's the final day of Prime Day, and perhaps your last chance to get the Canon EOS R8 and 24-50mm kit lens while it's still on sale. Right now, Walmart is selling it for $1,324.99 — that's $274 cheaper than Amazon.

Get the Canon EOS R8 in this Prime Day deal at Walmart.

Ideal for both beginners and intermediate users, it's a fantastic choice either as a first camera or if you're making the switch from APS-C to full frame. And with the peak of Milky Way season now upon us, as well as the start of the Perseid meteor shower, the timing of this deal couldn't be better. But Prime Day ends tonight, so there's no guarantee this deal will still be live tomorrow.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

But don't let its price and small form fool you — with its 24.2MP sensor and lightning-quick burst rate of up to 40FPS, it impressed us for both astrophotography and wildlife photography when we reviewed it. It's user-friendly enough not to overwhelm beginners, but it has enough features and skills packed into it to please intermediate users who won't want to upgrade after a year.

And what's more, this deal includes the RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens, plus a battery and charger.

Key features: 24.2MP full frame mirrorless camera, Canon RF mount, ISO range 100-102,400 — expandable to 50-204,800, 4K UHD 60p video, up to 40FPS burst rate, 0.91 lbs / 414g, one card slot compatible with SD UHS-II card.

Price history: Before today's deal, this kit bundle briefly went down to $1,299 at Amazon, but otherwise, this is one of the cheapest prices we've seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,599 | Walmart: $1,324.99 | Best Buy: $1,599.99

Reviews consensus: For beginners or users upgrading from their existing camera, the R8 is a fantastic all-rounder to continue growing your skills, whether that's wildlife or astrophotography.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½ Toms Guide: ★★★★ | Live Science: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best cameras, Best cameras for wildlife photography, Best cameras for astrophotography, Best beginner cameras, Best beginner cameras for astrophotography

✅ Buy it if: You are upgrading from your compact camera or smartphone and want a small and lightweight camera.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a professional who needs a powerful camera for pro work.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors and much more.