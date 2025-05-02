If you're looking to step into the world of full-frame photography on a budget, this is an excellent opportunity — the Sony A7 III with 28-70mm lens is now $1,498 at Amazon, down from its original price of $1,999.99.

The Sony A7 III remains one of Sony's most versatile mirrorless cameras, offering a strong balance of image quality, low-light performance and speed, despite its age. The excellent dynamic range and high ISO sensitivity are well suited for capturing the night skies, while its fast autofocus makes it very capable at photographing animals. Before it was succeeded by the Sony A7 IV, it featured in our best astrophotography cameras guide for a long time.

It earned 4 and a half stars in our Sony A7 III review, and we found it to be an absolute workhorse and consistently produced sharp, detailed images, even in low light. While there are undoubtedly more capable models that have been released since, it's still a fantastic camera for anyone wanting to make the jump to full-frame, and a $500 saving is not to be sniffed at. If you don't want the lens, you can get the body for around $1,298.

Sony A7 III: was $1,999.99 now $1,498 at Amazon Save $500 on a versatile camera that won't let you down. It can shoot the night sky, wildlife and general photography styles, making it ideal for anyone wanting to jump to full-frame without having to reach too far into their pockets. Plus, it comes with the 28-70mm lens to get you started.



Image 1 of 1 The Sony A7 III is brilliant for astrophotography. (Image credit: James Artaius)

This Sony A7 III bundle includes the camera body, the 28-70mm lens, and all the standard accessories — battery, charging cable and strap, so you're ready to go straight out of the box. At $500 off, it's an affordable and smart entry into the full-frame system, so you can focus on building your lens lineup.

Key features: 24.2 Megapixel sensor, ISO range 100-51,200, 10 FPS burst rate, Weather sealed, 2.36M dot EVF, 922K dot tilting touchscreen

Product launched: April 2018.

Price history: The last time we saw this bundle at this price was during Black Friday 2024.

Reviews consensus: A very capable camera that can shoot a variety of styles, perfect for budget-conscious users who don't need the newest tech. There's little not to love about this camera.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You don't want to spend more than $2,000 on a brand new camera, or if you're making the jump into full-frame and don't need all the newest bells and whistles.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a professional and want the latest model, although it would still make for a decent second body.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.