Prime Day ends tonight! Save $400 on Apple MacBooks, AirPods and Watches but act fast
Prime Day is nearly over, meaning you'll have to hurry if you want to save big on Apple. We've rounded up the last remaining deals on Apple technology.
If you're looking to save big on Apple technology, Prime Day is absolutely the time to go shopping for a bargain. Compared to other manufacturers, Apple is less forthcoming with discounts but if you go via Amazon you can save some serious money.
That's why we've rounded up the absolute best deals on Apple technology, from $9 off an equipment-tracking Apple AirTag through to $150 off an Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4).
However, you'll really have to run! Some of these details are tied into Prime Day, which ends tonight. We've already seen some Amazon Prime Day deals disappear over the previous three days.
Make sure you've go through with your purchase too. Just putting an item in your cart isn't enough to reserve it, and the price could go up or the item could sell out all together!
So read on for your best, last chance to save big on Apple technology and don't forget to check out the other deals in our Amazon Prime Day hub.
MacBook deals
Save an amazing $400 on this MacBook Air 15-inch, with a screen big enough for those who need extra space when they're working.
This MacBook Pro's screen makes it nice and portable, ideal for students,and it's M4 chip gives it a little more power that the previous, older model. You can save $170 right now at Amazon but you'll have to be fast.
Save $150 on this MacBook Air 13-inch, ideal for professionals, creatives or students. With its M4 chip and 16GB of memory, you can trust it to handle virtually any task.
iPad deals
If you can live without a keyboard (or prefer to add a Bluetooth one later), this iPad Air boasts the same M3 chip as some of Apple's MacBook range and is a steal at $69 off.
Apple Watch deals
Save $120 on this Apple Watch Series 10, a real boon for fitness fans. This has never been cheaper but it's a limited time deal so it could be gone even before Prime Day ends.
Other Apple deals
Go running with these compact and comfortable wireless Apple AirPods Pro 2. Compatible with a host of Apple devices, from Apple Watch to Apple iPhone, can save an amazing $100.
Save $9 on this Apple Air Tag which, when attached to a telescope, drone, camera or other piece of gear, ensures you'll always know where to find it.
Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic.
