Prime Day ends tonight! Save $400 on Apple MacBooks, AirPods and Watches but act fast

If you're looking to save big on Apple technology, Prime Day is absolutely the time to go shopping for a bargain. Compared to other manufacturers, Apple is less forthcoming with discounts but if you go via Amazon you can save some serious money.

That's why we've rounded up the absolute best deals on Apple technology, from $9 off an equipment-tracking Apple AirTag through to $150 off an Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4).

However, you'll really have to run! Some of these details are tied into Prime Day, which ends tonight. We've already seen some Amazon Prime Day deals disappear over the previous three days.

Make sure you've go through with your purchase too. Just putting an item in your cart isn't enough to reserve it, and the price could go up or the item could sell out all together!

So read on for your best, last chance to save big on Apple technology and don't forget to check out the other deals in our Amazon Prime Day hub.

MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4): was $1,600 now $1,430 at Amazon This MacBook Pro's screen makes it nice and portable, ideal for students,and it's M4 chip gives it a little more power that the previous, older model. You can save $170 right now at Amazon but you'll have to be fast.

iPad deals

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3): was $349 now $280 at Amazon If you can live without a keyboard (or prefer to add a Bluetooth one later), this iPad Air boasts the same M3 chip as some of Apple's MacBook range and is a steal at $69 off.

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 10: was $429 now $309 at Amazon Save $120 on this Apple Watch Series 10, a real boon for fitness fans. This has never been cheaper but it's a limited time deal so it could be gone even before Prime Day ends.

Other Apple deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $250 now $150 at Amazon Go running with these compact and comfortable wireless Apple AirPods Pro 2. Compatible with a host of Apple devices, from Apple Watch to Apple iPhone, can save an amazing $100.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $20 at Amazon Save $9 on this Apple Air Tag which, when attached to a telescope, drone, camera or other piece of gear, ensures you'll always know where to find it.

