Hand-picked by an expert — 9 unmissable Prime Day laptop deals on MacBook, Surface Pro, LG devices and more
Whether you need a laptop with heavy-duty graphics or a cheap and cheerful note-taking companion, we've searched far and wide to bring you the best Prime Day discounts.
Amazon is running its first four-day Prime Day sales event, meaning more deals are available than ever, and for longer. This year, the event runs between July 8 and July 11, meaning you can look out for discounts all week long.
We've searched far and wide for the best deals on laptops, whether you're looking for a machine to help process images as you embark on photography trips, or if you're hunting down an affordable laptop for college.
During sales events like these, you can always be sure that some quite price hiking happens behind the scenes. That's why we've inspected every day to make sure they represent genuine discounts and you're getting the best price.
But you won't only find a great deal on one of the best laptops during Prime Day. We've looked across the board for great deals on telescopes, cameras, binoculars, air purifiers, electric toothbrushes, health and fitness equipment, star projects, and so much more over in our Amazon Prime Day hub.
Best laptop deals
Grab a great bargain on one of the best portable laptops for photo editing. With a speed M4 processor and 16 GB RAM, this is a fantastic all-rounder that you can lean on for almost everything.
This portable powerhouse with a lightweight frame and fantastic build is currently 35% off on Amazon. We gave its larger 15-inch cousin 4.5 stars in our review, and this brilliant alternative is just as capable and travel-friendly.
Save 28% on one of the most versatile laptops for students and professionals on Best Buy. This hybrid 2-in-1 has a dazzling OLED panel, which we highlighted in our 4.5-star review, and is perfect for working with while in transit.
This blockbuster laptop has the very latest Nvidia graphics card and a monstrously powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX chip to power your gaming experiences — all for under $2,000 this Prime Day.
Save $1,050 on a laptop designed to boost your productivity, with an unbelievable 64 GB RAM and a high-end AMD processor, all for under $1,000.
You'll love this lightweight and compact AI laptop for students for the price. Now 30% off, it comes with a mid-level processor and an HD screen so you can work and watch shows on the move.
You can grab $600 off the HP Premium laptop, with a massive 17-inch screen and all the hardware you need for basic day-to-day tasks.
This astonishing OLED laptop represents one of the best Prime Day discounts. Grab this dazzling 16-inch panel and the latest high-end specs, all packaged in a sleek and sharp silver body.
Save $180 on a versatile 2-in-1 machine with a great 16-inch OLED screen that looks fantastic when working with visuals or watching videos.
