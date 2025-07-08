Amazon is running its first four-day Prime Day sales event, meaning more deals are available than ever, and for longer. This year, the event runs between July 8 and July 11, meaning you can look out for discounts all week long.

We've searched far and wide for the best deals on laptops, whether you're looking for a machine to help process images as you embark on photography trips , or if you're hunting down an affordable laptop for college .

During sales events like these, you can always be sure that some quite price hiking happens behind the scenes. That's why we've inspected every day to make sure they represent genuine discounts and you're getting the best price.

But you won't only find a great deal on one of the best laptops during Prime Day. We've looked across the board for great deals on telescopes, cameras, binoculars, air purifiers, electric toothbrushes, health and fitness equipment, star projects, and so much more over in our Amazon Prime Day hub .

Best laptop deals today

Best laptop deals

Monstrous GPU Save $400 ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025): was $2,399.99 now $1,999.99 at Amazon This blockbuster laptop has the very latest Nvidia graphics card and a monstrously powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX chip to power your gaming experiences — all for under $2,000 this Prime Day.

Dazzling OLED screen Save $798.32 LG Gram Pro 16-inch OLED: was $2,097.32 now $1,299 at Amazon This astonishing OLED laptop represents one of the best Prime Day discounts. Grab this dazzling 16-inch panel and the latest high-end specs, all packaged in a sleek and sharp silver body.

Visit our Amazon Prime Day hub for deals on air purifiers, electric toothbrushes, health & fitness equipment, cameras, telescopes, binoculars, star projectors and more.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.