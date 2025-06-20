Watch David Attenborough's Ocean from anywhere in the world with this NordVPN deal — and grab an Amazon voucher just in time for Prime Day
Wherever you find yourself this summer, don't miss out on your favorite shows with this huge 76% discount on the highly recommended NordVPN.
Travelling overseas for work or pleasure can mean it's difficult to access your streaming services, but a virtual private network (VPN) is a great tool to ensure you don't miss out on any of your favorite shows. A VPN is a handy piece of internet trickery that allows your devices to appear as if they're back home, so you can stream whatever takes your fancy safely from wherever you are in the world.
Our colleagues at TechRadar have tried and tested pretty much all the best VPNs available, and NordVPN comes top of the list. Based on their deep testing, it’s user-friendly, has great security, rapid speeds for downloading and it's especially great for streaming. That's why a deal that knocks up to 76% off a 2-year NordVPN plan is an absolute steal. To sweeten the deal, they are also throwing in an Amazon gift card of up to $50 — perfectly timed for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales (July 8-11).
Get 76% off and an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 when you sign up for Nord VPN.
Save 76%: NordVPN is TechRadar's top-rated VPN, and it's fantastic value at just $7.39 per month for the Prime Plan, which comes with a $50 Amazon gift card. NordVPN is rated as the best-in-class for streaming TV, as well as offering privacy and protection on a range of devices. There are other plan options to choose with smaller savings like the popular Complete Package with a $40 Amazon Gift Card.
Check out the best VPN packages for you at NordVPN.
A VPN also comes with a host of privacy and protection benefits for when you are travelling abroad, including additional safety when using public Wi-Fi networks, which makes it much harder for people to hack into or steal information from your device
NordVPN offers a number of different price plans with varying features and benefits so you can pick the level of protection that suits you. The Plus and Ultra plans also offer additional features including anti-malware protection, an ad blocker, a data breach scanner and cloud storage.
The added bonus on this already excellent deal is a free Amazon voucher worth up to $50. With Amazon Prime Day coming soon — running from 8-11 July (its first ever 4-day sales event) — a voucher could be very handy for picking up a few bargains.
