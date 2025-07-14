Prime Day may be over, but we've searched the web for the last of the Prime Day deals so you can still save some money on your next camera, binoculars or telescope — and some are even cheaper than they were during Prime Day.

We've checked each deal to make sure it's genuine and the best price among all our trusted retailers to ensure you get the best price. Whether you're looking for one of the best astrophotography cameras to photograph the Perseids, one of the best telescopes to gaze at the upcoming full Sturgeon moon on August 9, or get closer to summer wildlife with the best binoculars, there will be something here to suit you.

Camera deals

Top-rated Canon Canon EOS R5 II: was $3,999 now $3,745 at Walmart We've found the new Canon EOS R5 II $254 cheaper on Walmart than Amazon — we've been testing this camera out over the last 2 weeks and it's seriously impressive across multiple genres. A force to be reckoned with.

Telescope deals

Great for beginners Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ: was $489.95 now $354.99 at Amazon Save $134 on this easy-to-use 102mm refractor. It has a smartphone adapter and the integrated app curates a list of visible night sky targets to look for. It's great for views of the moon, planets and bright deep-sky objects.

Compact & portable Save $43.96 Celestron PowerSeeker 70EQ: was $179.95 now $135.99 at Amazon Save $43 on this beginner-friendly refractor telescope. It's excellent for detailed views of the moon, and the EQ mount is great for tracking objects across the sky.

Binocular deals

Good for camping Save 31% Celestron Outland X 8x42: was $109.95 now $76.10 at Amazon Save $45 on these budget-friendly waterproof and fogproof binoculars — great for slipping into your bag for camping trips. Make sure you apply the coupon at checkout.

Fantastic price Save $34.99 Bushnell Excursion 10x42: was $59.99 now $25 at Adorama Save $35 on this 10x42 binocular deal from Bushnell. Waterproof, fogproof and versatile, they're the ideal optic for birdwatching and wildlife observation, to stargazing and sports games without breaking the bank.

Pocketable Save $8.46 Occer 12x25: was $35.99 now $27.53 at Amazon Save 24% on these compact binoculars for kids. We think they're great portable binoculars, thanks to their compact form and light weight, ideal for taking on camping trips and throwing them into your backpack — we gave them 4/5 stars in our Occer 12x25 review.