Don't panic, these deals on our favorite cameras, binoculars and telescopes are still going strong — and some are even cheaper than they were during Prime Day.

(Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)
Prime Day may be over, but we've searched the web for the last of the Prime Day deals so you can still save some money on your next camera, binoculars or telescope — and some are even cheaper than they were during Prime Day.

We've checked each deal to make sure it's genuine and the best price among all our trusted retailers to ensure you get the best price. Whether you're looking for one of the best astrophotography cameras to photograph the Perseids, one of the best telescopes to gaze at the upcoming full Sturgeon moon on August 9, or get closer to summer wildlife with the best binoculars, there will be something here to suit you.

Camera deals

Nikon Z8
Live Science top pick
Save $437
Nikon Z8: was $3,696.95 now $3,259.95 at Walmart

Save $437 in this Nikon Z8 deal on our top-rated camera. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review, praising it for pretty much everything.

Canon EOS R8
Great for beginners
Save $379.01
Canon EOS R8: was $1,699 now $1,319.99 at Walmart

Save $380 on one of the best beginner cameras complete with kit lens. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review, and loved its low-light capabilities and compact, lightweight frame.

Canon EOS R5 II
Top-rated Canon
Canon EOS R5 II: was $3,999 now $3,745 at Walmart

We've found the new Canon EOS R5 II $254 cheaper on Walmart than Amazon — we've been testing this camera out over the last 2 weeks and it's seriously impressive across multiple genres. A force to be reckoned with.

Canon EOS R5
Excellent hybrid
Canon EOS R5: was $3,199 now $2,644.99 at Walmart

Save $554 on the Canon EOS R5 if you buy it from Walmart instead of Amazon — it's fantastic for hybrid shooting, and we thought it was practically a cheat code for wildlife photography.

Canon EOS R6 II
Great price
Canon EOS R6 II: was $1,999.99 now $1,899.99 at Walmart

Save $100 on this 24.2MP camera, perfect as a step-up from your beginner model if you're looking to advance your photography prowess.

Canon EOS R7
Excellent APS-C
Save $252.01
Canon EOS R7: was $1,499 now $1,246.99 at Walmart

Save $252 on this impressive crop-sensor camera with 32.5MP resolution and up to 30FPS speed — a beast for wildlife photography, and we gave it top marks in our review.

Canon EOS RP with 24-105mm lens
Camera + lens
Canon EOS RP with 24-105mm lens: was $1,399 now $999 at Amazon

Save $400 when you buy the Canon EOS RP and the 24-105mm lens together in this deal — a great choice for beginner wildlife photographers.

Canon EOS 90D with 18-135mm lens
Camera + lens
Save $200
Canon EOS 90D with 18-135mm lens: was $1,599 now $1,399 at BHPhoto

Save $200 in this beginner DSLR camera deal — its 32.5MP APS-C sensor and 10fps burst rate are great for beginner wildlife photographers.

Sony A7R V
Our favorite Sony
Sony A7R V: was $3,399 now $3,199 at Walmart

Cheaper than Amazon — Our favorite Sony camera is $600 cheaper when you buy from Walmart. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review and love its 61MP resolution for wildlife photography.

Sony A7 IV
Excellent for astro
Sony A7 IV: was $2,698 now $2,017.99 at Walmart

Save $680 on one of our favorite astrophotography cameras — we loved its high ISO performance and gave it 4.5 stars in our review.

Sony A7 III
Great price
Save $619.01
Sony A7 III: was $1,999 now $1,379.99 at Walmart

Save $619 on this incredible 24MP camera. While it's been superseded, it's still fantastic for astrophotography and we gave it 4.5 stars in our review.

Sony A1
For pros
Save $1,425.04
Sony A1: was $6,499.99 now $5,074.95 at Walmart

Save a huge $1,424 on the Sony A1 — a beast of a camera for serious pros or anyone with the cash to spend. We were seriously impressed in our full review.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV
Ideal for travel
Save $100
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on this beginner-friendly, lightweight camera with 20MP resolution — ideal for traveling or content creation.

Panasonic LUMIX S5II
Cheaper than Amazon
Save $400
Panasonic LUMIX S5II: was $1,997.99 now $1,597.99 at Adorama

Save $400 on the 24MP Panasonic LUMIX S5II. Fantastic low-light performance and accurate, fast autofocus — a stellar choice if you're buying your first full-frame.

Telescope deals

Celestron NexStar 8SE
Live Science's top rated
Save $200
Celestron NexStar 8SE: was $1,699 now $1,499 at Amazon

Save $200 on the 'world's most beloved telescope'. We loved its exceptional clarity and were able to observe a world of nighttime wonders, such as planets, the Moon and deep space objects. We think it's the best telescope out there and it's not every day we see it discounted.

Unistellar eQuinox 2 with official backpack
Free backpack
Unistellar eQuinox 2 with official backpack: was $2,799 now $2,498 at Sam's Club US

Grab a free backpack worth $365 when you buy the Unistellar eQuinox 2 at Sam's Club. This excellent smart telescope is capable of viewing a wide variety of subjects, and we loved how detailed the views of galaxies and nebulas were.

ZWO Seestar S30
Very portable
ZWO Seestar S30: was $429 now $399 at Amazon

Save $30 on this very portable smart telescope. It's great for anyone who wants to photograph the cosmos on a budget without spending a lot more on one of the best smart telescopes.

Celestron CPC Deluxe 1100 HD 11"
Serious astronomy
Celestron CPC Deluxe 1100 HD 11": was $5,474 now $5,099 at Adorama

Save $375 on this seriously powerful 11-inch telescope for stunning, detailed views of galaxies and nebulas up close. The computerized mount is perfect for astrophotography, and it has a database of 40,000 celestial objects.

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ
Great for beginners
Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ: was $489.95 now $354.99 at Amazon

Save $134 on this easy-to-use 102mm refractor. It has a smartphone adapter and the integrated app curates a list of visible night sky targets to look for. It's great for views of the moon, planets and bright deep-sky objects.

Celestron PowerSeeker 70EQ
Compact & portable
Save $43.96
Celestron PowerSeeker 70EQ: was $179.95 now $135.99 at Amazon

Save $43 on this beginner-friendly refractor telescope. It's excellent for detailed views of the moon, and the EQ mount is great for tracking objects across the sky.

Celestron Advanced VX 8" EdgeHD with Eyepiece & filter kit
Kit savings
Celestron Advanced VX 8" EdgeHD with Eyepiece & filter kit: was $3,107.99 now $2,948 at Adorama

Save $160 on the Celestron Advanced VX 8-inch EdgeHD telescope and get a free eyepiece and filter set, including five 1.25" Plossl Eyepieces, a 2x Barlow Lens and a comprehensive colored filter set. This powerful telescope is fantastic for astrophotography.

Binocular deals

Canon 10x42L IS WP
Live Science top pick
Canon 10x42L IS WP: was $1,234.95 now $1,219.99 at Newegg

Cheaper than Amazon — These waterproof image-stabilized binoculars are $249 cheaper than Amazon, and we think they're one of the best binoculars we've ever used, with bright, rock-steady views for any subject.

Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42
Great for generalist observing
Save $49.97
Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42: was $149.95 now $99.98 at Amazon

Save $50 on these Nikon 10x42's — perfect for beginners or enthusiasts wanting something fairly compact, they're ideal for generalist use and birdwatching on a budget.

Celestron SkyMaster 15x70
Stargazing on a budget
Celestron SkyMaster 15x70: was $129.95 now $79 at Amazon

Save $50 on one of our favorite stargazing binoculars. They have surprisingly good optics for the price, and we could see all four of Jupiter's moons, the Pleiades and the Andromeda Galaxy in our review.

Canon 10x20 IS
Image-stabilized
Save $69.31
Canon 10x20 IS: was $539 now $469.69 at Newegg

Save $69 on these affordable image-stabilized binoculars, which we praised for their lightweight and compact build during our review. They're a good alternative to the 10x42L if you don't need a waterproof pair.

Celestron Cometron 7x50
Great for beginner astronomy
Save 28%
Celestron Cometron 7x50: was $47.95 now $34.39 at Amazon

Save $13 on these astronomy binoculars — ideal for beginners or anyone on a budget who wants better views of the moon and night sky or get a closer look at wildlife.

Celestron Outland X 8x42
Good for camping
Save 31%
Celestron Outland X 8x42: was $109.95 now $76.10 at Amazon

Save $45 on these budget-friendly waterproof and fogproof binoculars — great for slipping into your bag for camping trips. Make sure you apply the coupon at checkout.

Bushnell Excursion 10x42
Fantastic price
Save $34.99
Bushnell Excursion 10x42: was $59.99 now $25 at Adorama

Save $35 on this 10x42 binocular deal from Bushnell. Waterproof, fogproof and versatile, they're the ideal optic for birdwatching and wildlife observation, to stargazing and sports games without breaking the bank.

Occer 12x25
Pocketable
Save $8.46
Occer 12x25: was $35.99 now $27.53 at Amazon

Save 24% on these compact binoculars for kids. We think they're great portable binoculars, thanks to their compact form and light weight, ideal for taking on camping trips and throwing them into your backpack — we gave them 4/5 stars in our Occer 12x25 review.

Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70
Excellent optics
Save 22%
Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70: was $279.95 now $219 at Amazon

Save $60 on a pair of the best stargazing binoculars that are well suited to lunar viewing even without a tripod, all thanks to their powerful 15x magnification and 70mm objective lenses that drink in the low light from the moon's surface. Make sure you add the $20 coupon to checkout.

Celestron Nature DX 12x56
Very versatile
Save $74.95
Celestron Nature DX 12x56: was $289.95 now $215 at Amazon

Save $89 on a pair of the best binoculars for stargazing. Their impressive 12x magnification and large 56mm objective lenses are an ideal combination for stargazing and for