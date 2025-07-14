Missed Prime Day? These camera, telescope and binocular deals are still live — just in time for the Perseids and Sturgeon moon
Don't panic, these deals on our favorite cameras, binoculars and telescopes are still going strong — and some are even cheaper than they were during Prime Day.
Prime Day may be over, but we've searched the web for the last of the Prime Day deals so you can still save some money on your next camera, binoculars or telescope — and some are even cheaper than they were during Prime Day.
We've checked each deal to make sure it's genuine and the best price among all our trusted retailers to ensure you get the best price. Whether you're looking for one of the best astrophotography cameras to photograph the Perseids, one of the best telescopes to gaze at the upcoming full Sturgeon moon on August 9, or get closer to summer wildlife with the best binoculars, there will be something here to suit you.
Camera deals
Save $437 in this Nikon Z8 deal on our top-rated camera. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review, praising it for pretty much everything.
Save $380 on one of the best beginner cameras complete with kit lens. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review, and loved its low-light capabilities and compact, lightweight frame.
We've found the new Canon EOS R5 II $254 cheaper on Walmart than Amazon — we've been testing this camera out over the last 2 weeks and it's seriously impressive across multiple genres. A force to be reckoned with.
Save $554 on the Canon EOS R5 if you buy it from Walmart instead of Amazon — it's fantastic for hybrid shooting, and we thought it was practically a cheat code for wildlife photography.
Save $100 on this 24.2MP camera, perfect as a step-up from your beginner model if you're looking to advance your photography prowess.
Save $252 on this impressive crop-sensor camera with 32.5MP resolution and up to 30FPS speed — a beast for wildlife photography, and we gave it top marks in our review.
Save $400 when you buy the Canon EOS RP and the 24-105mm lens together in this deal — a great choice for beginner wildlife photographers.
Save $200 in this beginner DSLR camera deal — its 32.5MP APS-C sensor and 10fps burst rate are great for beginner wildlife photographers.
Cheaper than Amazon — Our favorite Sony camera is $600 cheaper when you buy from Walmart. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review and love its 61MP resolution for wildlife photography.
Save $680 on one of our favorite astrophotography cameras — we loved its high ISO performance and gave it 4.5 stars in our review.
Save $619 on this incredible 24MP camera. While it's been superseded, it's still fantastic for astrophotography and we gave it 4.5 stars in our review.
Save a huge $1,424 on the Sony A1 — a beast of a camera for serious pros or anyone with the cash to spend. We were seriously impressed in our full review.
Save $100 on this beginner-friendly, lightweight camera with 20MP resolution — ideal for traveling or content creation.
Save $400 on the 24MP Panasonic LUMIX S5II. Fantastic low-light performance and accurate, fast autofocus — a stellar choice if you're buying your first full-frame.
Telescope deals
Save $200 on the 'world's most beloved telescope'. We loved its exceptional clarity and were able to observe a world of nighttime wonders, such as planets, the Moon and deep space objects. We think it's the best telescope out there and it's not every day we see it discounted.
Grab a free backpack worth $365 when you buy the Unistellar eQuinox 2 at Sam's Club. This excellent smart telescope is capable of viewing a wide variety of subjects, and we loved how detailed the views of galaxies and nebulas were.
Save $30 on this very portable smart telescope. It's great for anyone who wants to photograph the cosmos on a budget without spending a lot more on one of the best smart telescopes.
Save $375 on this seriously powerful 11-inch telescope for stunning, detailed views of galaxies and nebulas up close. The computerized mount is perfect for astrophotography, and it has a database of 40,000 celestial objects.
Save $134 on this easy-to-use 102mm refractor. It has a smartphone adapter and the integrated app curates a list of visible night sky targets to look for. It's great for views of the moon, planets and bright deep-sky objects.
Save $43 on this beginner-friendly refractor telescope. It's excellent for detailed views of the moon, and the EQ mount is great for tracking objects across the sky.
Save $160 on the Celestron Advanced VX 8-inch EdgeHD telescope and get a free eyepiece and filter set, including five 1.25" Plossl Eyepieces, a 2x Barlow Lens and a comprehensive colored filter set. This powerful telescope is fantastic for astrophotography.
Binocular deals
Cheaper than Amazon — These waterproof image-stabilized binoculars are $249 cheaper than Amazon, and we think they're one of the best binoculars we've ever used, with bright, rock-steady views for any subject.
Save $50 on these Nikon 10x42's — perfect for beginners or enthusiasts wanting something fairly compact, they're ideal for generalist use and birdwatching on a budget.
Save $50 on one of our favorite stargazing binoculars. They have surprisingly good optics for the price, and we could see all four of Jupiter's moons, the Pleiades and the Andromeda Galaxy in our review.
Save $69 on these affordable image-stabilized binoculars, which we praised for their lightweight and compact build during our review. They're a good alternative to the 10x42L if you don't need a waterproof pair.
Save $13 on these astronomy binoculars — ideal for beginners or anyone on a budget who wants better views of the moon and night sky or get a closer look at wildlife.
Save $45 on these budget-friendly waterproof and fogproof binoculars — great for slipping into your bag for camping trips. Make sure you apply the coupon at checkout.
Save $35 on this 10x42 binocular deal from Bushnell. Waterproof, fogproof and versatile, they're the ideal optic for birdwatching and wildlife observation, to stargazing and sports games without breaking the bank.
Save 24% on these compact binoculars for kids. We think they're great portable binoculars, thanks to their compact form and light weight, ideal for taking on camping trips and throwing them into your backpack — we gave them 4/5 stars in our Occer 12x25 review.
Save $60 on a pair of the best stargazing binoculars that are well suited to lunar viewing even without a tripod, all thanks to their powerful 15x magnification and 70mm objective lenses that drink in the low light from the moon's surface. Make sure you add the $20 coupon to checkout.
Save $89 on a pair of the best binoculars for stargazing. Their impressive 12x magnification and large 56mm objective lenses are an ideal combination for stargazing and for