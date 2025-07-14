Live Science crossword puzzle #1: Largest organ in the human body — 9 across

Do you think you've got decent science knowledge? It's time to put your gray matter to the test with our weekly, free science crossword puzzle.

We've spent hours carefully writing our puzzles to make sure they are challenging but accessible to people of all ages and scientific backgrounds, with answers ranging from unusual animals and ancient rulers, to fundamental theories and Nobel Prize-winning scientists. Don't expect it to be easy, but it will be fun!

All you have to do to play is register once and then you should be logged in for next time, and if you need a hint tap the question mark next to the clue to reveal a letter.

Be sure to share this with your friends, and if you want more fun and games, you can also try out one of our amazing science quizzes on more than 50 different topics.

Note: Our crosswords are currently best experienced on desktop.