T. rex quiz: How much do you really know about the king of the dinosaurs?

Tyrannosaurus rex was one of the largest carnivorous dinosaurs that ever lived.

The fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex is perhaps the most iconic dinosaur that ever lived. Ever since the discovery of the first T. rex fossil in Hell Creek, Montana, in 1902, this gigantic predator — with its terrifying teeth and strangely tiny arms — has fascinated people of all ages, and played a starring role in books and films, including the Jurassic Park movies, as well as taking pride of place in museums around the world.

Yet, our picture of how this dinosaur looked and lived has changed markedly thanks to more than a century of scientific discoveries. Think you know everything there is to know about the king of the dinosaurs? Well, start the quiz below to find out if your knowledge is dino-mite or a faded fossil.

Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button!

More science quizzes

Crocodile quiz : Test your knowledge on the prehistoric predators

: Test your knowledge on the prehistoric predators Animal quiz : Test yourself on these fun animal trivia questions

: Test yourself on these fun animal trivia questions Shark quiz : How much do you know about these iconic ocean superstars?