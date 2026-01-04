T. rex quiz: How much do you really know about the king of the dinosaurs?
Almost everyone has heard of Tyrannosaurus rex, but how much do you actually know about this iconic dinosaur predator? Take our quiz to find out.
The fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex is perhaps the most iconic dinosaur that ever lived. Ever since the discovery of the first T. rex fossil in Hell Creek, Montana, in 1902, this gigantic predator — with its terrifying teeth and strangely tiny arms — has fascinated people of all ages, and played a starring role in books and films, including the Jurassic Park movies, as well as taking pride of place in museums around the world.
Yet, our picture of how this dinosaur looked and lived has changed markedly thanks to more than a century of scientific discoveries. Think you know everything there is to know about the king of the dinosaurs? Well, start the quiz below to find out if your knowledge is dino-mite or a faded fossil.
Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button!
Chris Simms is a freelance journalist who previously worked at New Scientist for more than 10 years, in roles including chief subeditor and assistant news editor. He was also a senior subeditor at Nature and has a degree in zoology from Queen Mary University of London. In recent years, he has written numerous articles for New Scientist and in 2018 was shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the Association of British Science Writers awards.
