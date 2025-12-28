Primates Quiz: Go ape and test your knowledge on our closest relatives

There are five species of squirrel monkey and they live throughout Central and South America.

Primates — the mammalian group that includes humans — are found pretty much everywhere on Earth, from equatorial rainforests to scientific research stations in Antarctica. This hugely diverse order appeared before the dinosaurs went extinct, with wild populations of non-human primates evolving to live in niches across three continents — Asia, Africa and Central/South America.

Primates don't just live in lots of places; there are also hundreds of species and subspecies. In fact, the order primates is the fourth most biodiverse mammal order in the animal kingdom — yet the majority (62.6%) of primates are threatened with extinction .

Scientists researching primates, called "primatologists," have learned a lot over the years about our closest evolutionary relatives. For example, did you know that chimps have opposable big toes, or that not all monkeys can swing through the trees? Or even that there are some primates that are neither monkeys nor apes?

Fancy yourself a primatologist? Put your knowledge to the test below!

Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. Good luck!

