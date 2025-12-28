Primates Quiz: Go ape and test your knowledge on our closest relatives
Time to stop monkeying around — just don't go bananas if you get the wrong answer!
Primates — the mammalian group that includes humans — are found pretty much everywhere on Earth, from equatorial rainforests to scientific research stations in Antarctica. This hugely diverse order appeared before the dinosaurs went extinct, with wild populations of non-human primates evolving to live in niches across three continents — Asia, Africa and Central/South America.
Primates don't just live in lots of places; there are also hundreds of species and subspecies. In fact, the order primates is the fourth most biodiverse mammal order in the animal kingdom — yet the majority (62.6%) of primates are threatened with extinction.
Scientists researching primates, called "primatologists," have learned a lot over the years about our closest evolutionary relatives. For example, did you know that chimps have opposable big toes, or that not all monkeys can swing through the trees? Or even that there are some primates that are neither monkeys nor apes?
Fancy yourself a primatologist? Put your knowledge to the test below!
Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. Good luck!
More science quizzes
- Bird quiz: How much do you know about our feathered friends?
- Big cats quiz: Can you get the lion's share of these questions right?
- Snake quiz: How much do you know about the slithering reptiles?
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Sophie is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She covers a wide range of topics, having previously reported on research spanning from bonobo communication to the first water in the universe. Her work has also appeared in outlets including New Scientist, The Observer and BBC Wildlife, and she was shortlisted for the Association of British Science Writers' 2025 "Newcomer of the Year" award for her freelance work at New Scientist. Before becoming a science journalist, she completed a doctorate in evolutionary anthropology from the University of Oxford, where she spent four years looking at why some chimps are better at using tools than others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.