Human origins quiz: How well do you know the story of humanity?

Some hominin species, like Australopithecus afarensis (shown here), survived for around a million years.

Our species, Homo sapiens , has been evolving for more than 300,000 years , but the story of human origins starts much earlier. Since evolving from the common ancestor that we share with our closest living relatives , chimpanzees and bonobos, there have been many different species along the human lineage — known as hominins.

Scientists who study human origins and evolution, called paleoanthropologists, sometimes find new hominin fossils that give us a glimpse into our evolutionary history. And advances in the analysis of ancient proteins are helping to identify which species a fossil belongs to, and whether they were male or female . We now know there were large periods of time when multiple hominin species shared the landscape , and that sometimes they mated .

How much do you know about the origins and evolution of our closest evolutionary relatives? Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. Good luck!

