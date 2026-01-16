Human origins quiz: How well do you know the story of humanity?
Think you know about our human relatives? Take our quiz to find out — and remember, it's human to make mistakes.
Our species, Homo sapiens, has been evolving for more than 300,000 years, but the story of human origins starts much earlier. Since evolving from the common ancestor that we share with our closest living relatives, chimpanzees and bonobos, there have been many different species along the human lineage — known as hominins.
Scientists who study human origins and evolution, called paleoanthropologists, sometimes find new hominin fossils that give us a glimpse into our evolutionary history. And advances in the analysis of ancient proteins are helping to identify which species a fossil belongs to, and whether they were male or female. We now know there were large periods of time when multiple hominin species shared the landscape, and that sometimes they mated.
How much do you know about the origins and evolution of our closest evolutionary relatives? Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. Good luck!
More science quizzes
- Human evolution quiz: What do you know about Homo sapiens?
- Neanderthal quiz: How much do you know about our closest relatives?
- Primates quiz: Go ape and test your knowledge on our closest relatives
Sophie is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She covers a wide range of topics, having previously reported on research spanning from bonobo communication to the first water in the universe. Her work has also appeared in outlets including New Scientist, The Observer and BBC Wildlife, and she was shortlisted for the Association of British Science Writers' 2025 "Newcomer of the Year" award for her freelance work at New Scientist. Before becoming a science journalist, she completed a doctorate in evolutionary anthropology from the University of Oxford, where she spent four years looking at why some chimps are better at using tools than others.
