Science news this week: Cannibal orcas in Russia, oracle bones that reveal climate disaster in ancient China, humming black holes and a barefoot volcanologist

Cannibal orcas identified near Russia, two 'extinct' marsupials found, humans do cranial modification, China's oracle bones reveal climate disaster, and a barefoot volcanologist.

Science news this week was full of bizarre and baffling animal behavior, with news of chewed-up orca fins washing up on a Russian beach pointing to cannibalism among the apex predators.

There are several orca subspecies, and scientists initially thought these groups kept mainly to themselves. But genetic evidence alongside distinct tooth marks heavily suggests that one group may occasionally snack upon the other, which could explain why the preyed-upon orcas live in large, tight-knit groups.

However, another species this week showed that even close groups can be infiltrated. A Japanese ant was identified as the only species that consists entirely of parasitic queens . These ants create cloned offspring that invade the nests of other ants. And if you're looking for an animal story that's just visually weird, check out this face . It belongs to a prehistoric creature whose twisted jaw and sideways teeth likely helped it grind down plant material or small invertebrates.

And while we're discussing extinction, we also covered more serious news about birds declining faster and faster across key hotspots in North America, likely due to agriculture.

Oracle bones reveal climate disaster in ancient China

China's ancient oracle bones give clues to the region's encounters with mega-typhoons. (Image credit: Image reproduced from Guo Moruo (ed.), The Complete Collection of Oracle Bone Inscriptions (He 12836, front side and He 12899, front side), used with permission of Zhonghua Book Company.)

"Oracle bones," made up of 3,250-year-old engraved bones and tortoise shells are the earliest significant evidence of writing in China, and they were once used in attempts to divine the future. But this week, we reported that these bones can also tell us about the past, as they revealed that China's Shang dynasty may have collapsed with the help of mega-typhoons .

Scientists counted the instances of weather-related writing on more than 55,000 pieces of oracle-bone scripts written between 1250 and 1046 B.C. (the dynasty's final two centuries), and found an uptick in divinations related to rainfall and water-related disasters. The findings imply that there was a growing concern toward extreme weather events among people in Bronze Age China.

Discover more archaeology news

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

— Ancient Greek mystery cult priestesses may have chemically tweaked fungus to induce psychedelic hallucinations

— Stone Age woman was buried like a man, revealing flexible gender roles 7,000 years ago in Hungary

— 9 ways people have modified their bodies since the dawn of time, from foot binding to castration

Life's Little Mysteries

Mercury is the only metal that is liquid at room temperature. (Image credit: videophoto via Getty Images)

Metals are often associated with hardness, strength and durability — especially under heating. But one notable exception, mercury, melts at a mere minus 37.9 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 38.8 degrees Celsius). But what makes it so unique? Find out here .

— If you enjoyed this, sign up for our Life's Little Mysteries newsletter

Humming black holes could fix the universe

The gravitational wave 'hum' of the universe's black holes could soon offer astronomers an independent measurement of its expansion rate. (Image credit: ESA)

The Hubble tension, or the finding that the universe seems to be expanding at different rates depending on how you measure it, has become a nagging headache for astronomers ‪—‬ one that threatens to upend our best understanding of the universe.

But cosmic migraine relief could be on its way in the form of colliding and merging black holes. A new study detailed how the space-time ripples produced by crashing black holes create a hum with a strength that changes depending on how fast the universe is expanding.

However, current detectors will need some upgrades before they can pick up this gravitational wave background with the sensitivity needed. The good news is that cosmologists expect those to come within a few years.

Discover more space news

— 'City killer' asteroid will narrowly miss the moon, James Webb Telescope reveals

— 'Truly extraordinary': Mega-laser shooting at us from halfway across the universe is the brightest 'cosmic beacon' we've ever seen

— NASA fixes Artemis II rocket for April launch to take astronauts around moon

Also in science news this week

— Scientists taught robots to swim through mazes using Einstein's relativity

— Groundbreaking new drug shows promise for treating children with a devastating form of epilepsy

— Chinese EV maker claims it's engineered the world's first semi-solid-state EV battery with huge 620-mile range

— 'Humans can't be considered to be separate from the environment': Award-winning scientist Meha Jain on using satellites and real world experiences to help farmers in India facing a precarious future

— 'Blood moon' total lunar eclipse dazzles millions around the world (photos)

— Can you tie a knot in four dimensions? A mathematician explains.

Science Spotlight

Why is cranial modification so common? (Image credit: Nabeel Nezzar)

People around the world and throughout time have practiced head shaping (also called cranial vault modification) on their children. Yet exactly why and how this body-modifying trend took off has remained unclear. That's why staff writer Kristina Killgrove embarked on her own journey to answer the head-scratching mystery in this Science Spotlight .

Something for the weekend

If you're looking for something a little longer to read over the weekend, here are some of the best features, crosswords and opinion pieces published this week.

— Diagnostic dilemma: A doctor discovered the gene mutation behind his family's mysterious missing-teeth condition [Diagnostic dilemma]

— Live Science crossword puzzle #32: Largest ocean on Earth — 8 across [Crossword]

— Pain lasts longer in women, and immune cells may be the culprit [Opinion]

Science news in pictures

Philip stands barefoot by the slopes of Mount Yasur, Vanuatu. (Image credit: Elle Leontiev, Australia, Winner, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

This stunning photo, captured by photographer Elle Leontiev, shows self-taught volcanologist Philip standing by the slopes of Mount Yasur, a 1,184-foot (361 meters) active volcano in Vanuatu.

Philip, who was born and lives at the volcano's base, has spent years studying its moods and cycles with French volcanologist Thomas Boyer. He also has a pair of custom-made boots gifted to him by actor Will Smith, but he prefers walking barefoot on the volcanic terrain.

Follow Live Science on social media