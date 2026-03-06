Smart scales are taking the world by storm, and understandably so. These clever digital devices not only measure your weight and BMI, but also provide you with complex insights into your body composition. For example, they can tell how your body fat percentage, muscle mass and body water content change over time, giving you a detailed picture of your overall fitness progress. The best part? They do not have to cost the earth. In fact, we have just found a great deal on one of the most accurate smart scales we have tested.

The ultra-advanced Renpho MorphoScan Nova smart scale is now 19% off and at its lowest-ever price at Amazon.

Do not dwell on this deal too long, though, as it ends tonight. Trust us, it is worth it. We gave this smart scale a solid 4-star rating in our full Renpho MorphoScan Nova review and included it in our guide to the best smart scales. True, it may not necessarily be the cheapest model out there, but its value for money is immense if you are serious about hitting your fitness goals. Let us explain.

Best for accuracy Save 19% ($44.01) Renpho MorphoScan Nova: was $233.99 now $189.98 at Amazon Save 19% on the Renpho MorphoScan Nova at Amazon. This smart scale uses advanced foot-to-hand BIA technology to measure over 23 body composition stats and provide a detailed segmental body analysis for your body fat percentage and muscle mass. Plus, it comes with a host of connected apps and printable reports that you can share with your doctor or personal trainer.

Anna Gora Health writer Anna Gora is an experienced health writer, personal trainer, health coach and nutritionist. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Warsaw University of Life Sciences, a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Physical Activity & Public Health from the University of Bristol, as well as various health coaching certificates. Anna has personally tried and tested dozens of body composition trackers, including the Renpho MorphoScan Nova, and is a major contributor to our guide to the best smart scales.