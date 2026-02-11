If you're on the lookout for a quality walking treadmill, then the Urevo Strol 2E Smart Treadmill is one of the best options around, and is our choice as the best overall walking treadmill.

So if you're looking for an easy way to hit your daily step goal, then the Urevo comes highly recommended by our fitness experts, and even better, it's currently available with $102 off the usual price.

Save 35% and buy the Urevo Strol 2E Smart Treadmill for just $187.98 at Amazon.

Our health and fitness expert, Anna Gora, recently tested the Urevo, and she awarded it with an impressive four out of five stars in her Urevo Strol 2E Smart Treadmill review.

Anna noted its streamlined design, portability and exceptionally quiet motor as some of her key review highlights. At full price, she pointed out the performance versus value for money meant you get a lot for your cash, so in this Amazon treadmill deal it's now even better value.

Save 35% ($102.01) Urevo Strol 2E Smart Treadmill: was $289.99 now $187.98 at Amazon We loved the Urevo Strol 2E Smart Treadmill, awarding it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's quiet, even when using it at its higher speeds, a real bonus for anyone in an apartment or shared space. Elsewhere, key features included the portability, making it super easy to move around, and that it also folded down easily for simple storage under a bed or sofa space when not in use.