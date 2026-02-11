Save $102 on our fitness experts' recommended choice as the best walking treadmill, now at one of its lowest-ever prices

We gave the Urevo Strol 2E Smart Treadmill four out of five stars and found it delivered brilliant performance, almost silent running and had a minimal floorspace footprint.

Reviewer Anna Gora walking on the Urevo Strol 2E Smart Treadmill
If you're on the lookout for a quality walking treadmill, then the Urevo Strol 2E Smart Treadmill is one of the best options around, and is our choice as the best overall walking treadmill.

So if you're looking for an easy way to hit your daily step goal, then the Urevo comes highly recommended by our fitness experts, and even better, it's currently available with $102 off the usual price.

Urevo Strol 2E Smart Treadmill: was $289.99 now $187.98 at Amazon

We loved the Urevo Strol 2E Smart Treadmill, awarding it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's quiet, even when using it at its higher speeds, a real bonus for anyone in an apartment or shared space. Elsewhere, key features included the portability, making it super easy to move around, and that it also folded down easily for simple storage under a bed or sofa space when not in use.

