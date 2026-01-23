For fans of nature documentaries, we think Disney+ is one of the best streaming services around, and it has an incredible library of nature and science documentaries.

Disney+ is currently offering one of the best streaming deals we've seen, and right now, new subscribers and eligible returning subscribers can grab Disney+ for just £3.99 a month for the first three months on this UK-only deal.

Major new releases landing this year include Pole to Pole with Will Smith, and this seven-part documentary series blends personal adventure with scientific discovery. Smith, one of Hollywood's biggest names, embarks on a series of expeditions starting in the South Pole and ending in the North Pole, taking in the Amazonian rainforest, the Himalayas, Pacific islands and the African deserts.

Also, as the streaming home of National Geographic, we believe for fans of nature and science viewing, that Disney+ is the streaming subscription to have in 2026, even more so now as it's a third cheaper with this UK-only deal.

For US viewers, it seems Disney+ is being a bit stingy when it comes to a streaming deal. However, you can get one month of Disney+ for $9.99, before it reverts to the $12.99 pricing. A small saving if you're interested in seeing what it's all about.

Save 33% Disney Plus Standard (with ads): was £5.99 now £3.99 at Disney+ Get three months' worth of Disney+ for just £3.99 a month on this UK-only streaming deal. You'll get access to brand new nature-themed shows and movies, plus a vast back catalogue that's guaranteed to keep you entertained. You can cancel your subscription at any time. Offer ends January 28 and auto-renews at the then-current price of the chosen plan (from £5.99).

Pole to Pole with Will Smith | Official Trailer | National Geographic - YouTube Watch On

When you consider the amount of content available, this Disney+ deal is a bargain price. I've already mentioned a few above, but other highlights include Ghost Elephants, Secrets of the Whales, Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story, and Super Animals.

Elsewhere, Meltdown explores the effect of global warming on one of the most beautiful and distant parts of the world. This film follows a UN trip to look at the glacial melt that is forming huge lakes behind moraine dams in Nepal and the dangerous impact this has.

As a mountaineer, at the top of my list to view is Expedition Everest, a groundbreaking expedition on Mount Everest to investigate what secrets the world’s highest peak has to tell us about our changing climate.

For sci-fi buffs, Disney+ also has the entire Star Wars and Marvel libraries, plus the latest releases, including The Mandalorian and Grogu, Maul – Shadow Lord, VisionQuest, and much more.

Please note: This is marked as a limited-time deal on Disney Plus and ends on January 28 and is a UK-specific deal. But you can subscribe to one month of Disney+ for $9.99, down from $12.99.

Key features: A vast library of Nature and Science content, including the vast National Geographic library, and much more. You can cancel your monthly subscription at any time.

Price history: Offers come up occasionally for Disney+ in the UK, but the current 33% off deal is the best one we've seen since this time last year.

✅ Buy it if: You want to be amongst the first to watch Pole to Pole with Will Smith and get access to what we regard as one of the best streaming packages for nature and science fans at a bargain price for three months.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a current subscriber to Disney+ or live outside of the UK.

