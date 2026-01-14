How to watch 'Pole to Pole with Will Smith' — TV and streaming details as Oscar-winning actor blends adventure and scientific discovery

"Pole to Pole with Will Smith," which is released this week (Jan. 13), promises "a thrilling adventure," and Live Science is here with all the TV and streaming details.

How to watch "Pole to Pole with Will Smith" — Quick Guide ► Premieres: January 13 at 9pm ET on National Geographic (US) ► TV: National Geographic (US & UK) ► Stream: Disney+ (International, from January 14) ► Anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

"Pole to Pole with Will Smith" is a seven-part documentary series following the actor and musician across a series of expeditions, starting in the South Pole and ending in the North Pole, taking in the Amazonian rainforest, Himalayas, Pacific islands and African deserts.

The series aims to blend personal adventure with scientific discovery, while helping various field scientists undertake research.

How to watch "Pole to Pole with Will Smith" in the U.S.

"Pole to Pole with Will Smith" premieres in the U.S. on National Geographic and will be available to stream on Disney+.

The first two episodes will air from 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday Jan. 13 on TV. Then, on Jan. 14, all seven episodes will be available to stream in one go on Disney+.

You can get access to Disney+ from $11.99/month for the ad-supported service, or you can go ad-free for $18.99/month. Premium (No Ads, Downloads) for $18.99/month or $189.99/year

How to watch "Pole to Pole with Will Smith" in the U.K.

"Pole to Pole with Will Smith" will also air on the National Geographic TV channel and the Disney+ streaming platform in the U.K.

The premiere is a day later than the U.S. release, landing on Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. GMT. All seven episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ for U.K. subscribers from Jan. 14.

Disney+ plans start from £5.99/month for ad-supported streaming, or you could strip out ads for £9.99/month.

Watch "Pole to Pole with Will Smith" from anywhere

If you're travelling abroad you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere, thanks to a VPN.

A VPN, or virtual private network, is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's digital location, unlocking the geo-restrictions on most streaming platforms.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar rate NordVPN as the best VPN . Not only is it great for unblocking streaming services, it has top-level security features, a reasonable price tag and, right now, a big discount.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

🤝 30-day money-back guarantee

"Pole to Pole with Will Smith": Trailer

Pole to Pole with Will Smith | Official Trailer | National Geographic - YouTube Watch On

What to expect from "Pole to Pole with Will Smith": Synopsis

"Pole to Pole with Will Smith" is a seven-episode documentary series in which the Oscar-winning actor Will Smith travels to several continents in search of adventure and scientific discovery.

We can expect "cutting-edge science, environmental storytelling, and bold exploration", according to a Disney statement.

The first episode is based in the South Pole and sees Smith ski and trek across giant ice fields, while the series ends at the North Pole with Smith helping polar ecologist Allison Fong capture scientific samples beneath the ice.

In between, there are a pair of episodes in the Amazon, where venom is extracted from a giant tarantula and a single scale removed from a 17-foot (5 meters) green anaconda. There are also visits to Pacific islands threatened by rising seas, high-altitude villages in the Himalayas, and the inhospitable plains of the Kalahari Desert.

"This journey was unlike anything I’ve ever done — at times I feared I might not make it home! It’s an exploration not just of the planet’s edges, but of some of the most extraordinary people living there," Smith said in the statement. "From the coldest ice to the deepest jungles, the beauty of our world inspired my every step with awe and hope."

The series, said to be five years in the making, is produced by Westbrook Studios, Nutopia and Protozoa for National Geographic and Disney+.

"We’re inviting audiences to see our planet through Will’s eyes — with all the wonder, humor, and humanity he brings to every experience," said Tom McDonald, EVP, content at National Geographic. "It’s a thrilling adventure that embodies what National Geographic does best: combining jaw-dropping cinematography, powerful storytelling and a deeper understanding of how our world works — and why it matters."