If like us, you enjoy immersing yourself in natural history documentaries, such as the BBC's Kingdom, when traveling it can be a frustrating wait until you return home to watch the next episode.
NordVPN enables you to watch your usual streaming services just as you would at home though, and we've found a money-saving offer on its award-winning service that is great value. Even better, subscribers will get an Amazon gift card too.
Get significant savings on NordVPN Plus when you sign up for two years — you'll also get an Amazon gift card.
Sign up for NordVPN's 'Plus' service to get 74% off the usual price and a $20 Amazon card, save 70% on the 'Complete' option and get a $40 card, or save 70% on 'Prime and receive a $50 card.
Our tech-savvy colleagues at TechRadar and T3 have put NordVPN to the test and rate it highly. The VPN service received 4½ stars out of 5 on both sites. TechRadar ranks NordVPN as its 'best VPN service overall', while T3 rates it 'best VPN for antivirus'.
Save 74% on a 24-month subscription to NordVPN and get a free $20 Amazon gift card. Other service options have 70% savings, but offer more substantial Amazon gift cards.
Rich works across Future's Knowledge and Sports websites to find deals aimed at each brand's readership. He has worked as a journalist for over 25 years, covering a wide range of diverse subjects from video gaming to mountain bike technology.
Whether you're watching streaming services, surfing the internet, or working in a public location, using a secure, reliable VPN when you're not at home is the safest way to access all your usual digital content.
Reviews from our colleagues at TechRadar and T3 have shown that NordVPN is the market leader for good reason. With a comprehensive range of built-in protections, it's as safe as it gets, download speeds are very high, and it works extremely well if you want to access your streaming services away from home. In testing, NordVPN was able to get around geo-blocking restrictions to access Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, and BBC iPlayer.
Using NordVPN you can enjoy the huge libraries of content these streamers offer wherever you are in the world on your travels. Some highlights for us are the fascinating natural history documentaries such as Kingdom (BBC), Walking With Dinosaurs (2025, BBC), Our Planet and Our Planet II (Netflix).
Key features: Minimum discount of 70% and an Amazon gift card when signing up for two-years. The Prime package gives you high-speed VPN, ad and tracker blocker, anti-malware protection, up to $1m in identity theft insurance and $100K in cyber extortion insurance, password manager and data-breach scanner, 1TB encrypted cloud storage, monitoring alerts and services.
Price history: NordVPN regularly has deals with discounts and free additional months. This deal with an Amazon gift card and a discounted monthly rate is much rarer though, and we rate it as one of the best value deals NordVPN offers.
✅ Buy it if: You want a VPN service that's mostly rated as the number one provider, which is now at a heavily discounted price and comes with an Amazon gift card.
❌ Don't buy it if: You're already signed up to a reliable VPN service or don't feel the need for one.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
