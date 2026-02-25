Follow the BBC's Kingdom and all your favorite natural history documentaries on your travels with this great deal on a top-rated VPN

Deals
By published

Prices have been slashed on NordVPN by up to 74%. Sign up, and you'll also receive an Amazon gift card worth up to $50.

NordVPN logo on a Live Science background
(Image credit: NordVPN)

If like us, you enjoy immersing yourself in natural history documentaries, such as the BBC's Kingdom, when traveling it can be a frustrating wait until you return home to watch the next episode.

NordVPN enables you to watch your usual streaming services just as you would at home though, and we've found a money-saving offer on its award-winning service that is great value. Even better, subscribers will get an Amazon gift card too.

Get significant savings on NordVPN Plus when you sign up for two years — you'll also get an Amazon gift card.

Our tech-savvy colleagues at TechRadar and T3 have put NordVPN to the test and rate it highly. The VPN service received 4½ stars out of 5 on both sites. TechRadar ranks NordVPN as its 'best VPN service overall', while T3 rates it 'best VPN for antivirus'.

NordVPN Plus
Save 74% ($266.40)
NordVPN Plus: was $359.76 now $93.36 at NordVPN

Save 74% on a 24-month subscription to NordVPN and get a free $20 Amazon gift card. Other service options have 70% savings, but offer more substantial Amazon gift cards.

View Deal
A head and shoulders shot of Live Science contributor Rich Owen
Rich Owen

Rich works across Future's Knowledge and Sports websites to find deals aimed at each brand's readership. He has worked as a journalist for over 25 years, covering a wide range of diverse subjects from video gaming to mountain bike technology.

Image 1 of 3
A still from the BBC documentary series Kingdom showing a leopard close to the camera
Released last year, Kingdom (BBC) follows groups of leopards, hyenas, wild dogs and lions as they fight to survive in wild parts of Zambia.(Image credit: BBC Studios)

Whether you're watching streaming services, surfing the internet, or working in a public location, using a secure, reliable VPN when you're not at home is the safest way to access all your usual digital content.

Reviews from our colleagues at TechRadar and T3 have shown that NordVPN is the market leader for good reason. With a comprehensive range of built-in protections, it's as safe as it gets, download speeds are very high, and it works extremely well if you want to access your streaming services away from home. In testing, NordVPN was able to get around geo-blocking restrictions to access Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, and BBC iPlayer.

Using NordVPN you can enjoy the huge libraries of content these streamers offer wherever you are in the world on your travels. Some highlights for us are the fascinating natural history documentaries such as Kingdom (BBC), Walking With Dinosaurs (2025, BBC), Our Planet and Our Planet II (Netflix).

Key features: Minimum discount of 70% and an Amazon gift card when signing up for two-years. The Prime package gives you high-speed VPN, ad and tracker blocker, anti-malware protection, up to $1m in identity theft insurance and $100K in cyber extortion insurance, password manager and data-breach scanner, 1TB encrypted cloud storage, monitoring alerts and services.

Price history: NordVPN regularly has deals with discounts and free additional months. This deal with an Amazon gift card and a discounted monthly rate is much rarer though, and we rate it as one of the best value deals NordVPN offers.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a VPN service that's mostly rated as the number one provider, which is now at a heavily discounted price and comes with an Amazon gift card.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're already signed up to a reliable VPN service or don't feel the need for one.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors and much more.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Rich Owen
Rich Owen
Knowledge and Sports Deals Editor

Rich has been a journalist and editor for over 25 years, beginning his career in Future's videogames division. He's spent the last 12 years working in cycling media and, until recently, was the editor of BikePerfect.com.
Rich is a keen mountain biker, surfer, and all-round fitness enthusiast. Away from journalism he also works as an on-call firefighter and holds a Level 3 Certificate in Fire Engineering Science from the Institute of Fire Engineers.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.