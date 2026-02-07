Science news this week: Anomalies inside Earth, leak on Artemis II, and how psychedelics may help treat PTSD

In this week's science news, we covered discoveries beneath Earth's crust, Artemis II's first scrub, an ape that plays pretend, using psychedelics for PTSD and some stunning wildlife photos.

This week's science news was filled with incredible discoveries hidden deep inside our planet, including a potential answer to the long-standing mystery of how a tributary of the Colorado River appears to defy gravity.

When it formed millions of years ago, the Green River — which starts in Wyoming and joins the Colorado River in Utah — carved a path through the Uinta Mountains instead of flowing around them. Exactly how the river was able to flow "uphill" was unknown. But now, geologists say they may have found an explanation: A phenomenon called lithospheric drip dragged the mountains down, helping the river carve its path, before they rebounded upward into the topography we see today.

Elsewhere in the Pacific, a "mega-blob" of solid rock and iron found beneath Hawaii could be a relic from Earth's earliest evolution that acts to enhance the islands' volcanic activity. And a strange dent discovered in the magnetic field of Australia's Northern Territory may open up new opportunities for resource extraction. Findings from deeper within the planet likely also await, with one research team suggesting that Earth's missing lighter elements could have been sucked inside our planet's solid inner core .

Artemis II springs a leak

The Artemis program continues to be plagued by hydrogen leaks. (Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The wet dress rehearsal for NASA's Artemis II mission ended in a scrub this week, leading the space agency to delay its first attempt to send astronauts back to the moon from this weekend to early March.

If you've been following Artemis launches as long as we have, you can probably guess the cause of this week's scrub: hydrogen. The supercold liquid fuel, while clean-burning and highly efficient, is an amazing escape artist, leaking out of NASA's gigantic Space Launch System three times during the fueling rehearsal.

Once Artemis II clears the wet dress rehearsal and simulated launch stage, NASA will conduct a flight-readiness review before committing to a launch date. The next launch window includes March 6 to 9 and March 11. If Artemis II doesn't fly on one of those days, it will be delayed until April. The mission is meant to launch no later than April 30.

Discover more space news

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

— 'Textbooks will need to be updated': Jupiter is smaller and flatter than we thought, Juno spacecraft reveals

— Asteroid 2024 YR4's collision with the moon could create a flash visible from Earth, study finds

— Martian meteorite that fell to Earth is full of ancient water, new scans reveal

Life's Little Mysteries

Are there health benefits to booger eating? (Image credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images)

Boogers are the caviar and oysters of children's worlds, their lack of visual appeal, salty flavor and squishy consistency enhancing their sense of delicacy — no matter what disgusted adults may say. But why do children, some adults and even other primates eat their own snot? It turns out, there may be some possible health benefits , although kids are likely better off eating their more traditional greens.

— If you enjoyed this, sign up for our Life's Little Mysteries newsletter

Apes have imaginary tea parties

Kanzi the bonobo is the first ape to experimentally demonstrate imagination. (Image credit: Ape Initiative)

A bonobo who successfully played along with a pretend tea party staged by scientists may have revealed that apes have imaginations.

The ability to visualize the presence of objects that aren't there was believed to be a uniquely human trait. But now, an experiment conducted with the assistance of Kanzi — a bonobo who lived in a research center in Des Moines, Iowa, and died last year — may have shown that apes can play pretend, too.

In Kanzi's case, the imaginary object was juice that researchers pretended to pour into cups, which he picked out with 68% accuracy across the trials. If the study can be replicated in bonobos and other apes, it could reveal a broader capacity for imagination that has been anecdotally claimed yet never confirmed.

Discover more animal news

— Saltwater crocodiles crossed the Indian Ocean to reach the Seychelles — before humans arrived and wiped them out

— 'System in flux': Scientists reveal what happened when wolves and cougars returned to Yellowstone

— In the search for bees, Mozambique honey hunters and birds share a language with distinct, regional dialects

Also in science news this week

— Black hole outburst 'Jetty McJetface' is one of the most energetic objects in the universe — and only growing brighter

— 7,500-year-old deer skull headdress discovered in Germany indicates hunter-gatherers shared sacred items and ideas with region's first farmers

— Men develop cardiovascular disease 7 years before women, study suggests. But why?

— 'Landmark' elephant bone finding in Spain may be from time of Hannibal's war against Rome

— What is Moltbook? A social network for AI threatens a 'total purge' of humanity — but some experts say it's a hoax

Science Spotlight

Psychedelics could act on the regions of the brain that underpin PTSD. (Image credit: Sam Falconer for Live Science)

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can rewire human brains so profoundly that traditional therapies, such as antidepressants and trauma-focused psychotherapies, often aren't enough. That's why researchers are exploring a new avenue: psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, using MDMA or psilocybin, to act on the brain systems disrupted in PTSD, instead of treating the symptoms.

So far, the results are positive. But uncertainty still surrounds the long-term impacts of these drugs, as well as exactly how they act upon the brain. In this Science Spotlight, Live Science contributor Jane Palmer investigated the science behind psychedelics and their promise as a therapy for PTSD. Accompanying it is a long read into how former Navy pilot Kegan Gill used ayahuasca to lay the groundwork for mental recovery after a devastating jet crash left him with a brain injury.

Something for the weekend

If you're looking for something a little longer to read over the weekend, here are some of the best opinion pieces, crosswords and skywatching guides published this week.

— Live Science crossword puzzle #28: Largest desert in Asia — 6 across [Crossword]

— 'It's similar to how Google can map your home without your consent': Why using aerial lasers to map an archaeology site should have Indigenous partnership [Opinion]

— The US will see a rare 'blood moon' eclipse before sunrise this March: Where and when to look [Skywatching]

Science news in pictures

This grisly deer photo is one of many wildlife shots in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People's Choice Award. (Image credit: Kohei Nagira / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

This week, London's Natural History Museum announced the short list for The Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People's Choice Award 2026, and the results were predictably beautiful, moving and grisly — showcasing a deer carrying a rival's rotting head, a lynx playing with its food , and a polar bear mom and cubs resting in Hudson Bay mud in the summer heat.

Follow Live Science on social media