A deer carrying the rotting head of its vanquished foe and a playful lynx shortlisted for Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People's Choice Award

News
By published

Here are the 24 images shortlisted for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People's Choice Award 2026.

A male sika deer carries the severed head of a rival male on his antlers.
In "Never-Ending Struggle," Kohei Nagira captured a sika deer carrying the severed head of a rival male. This deer won a fight over a female but didn't manage to untangle his antlers from his opponent's. A local fisherman says this deer dragged its rival's body for several days before finally tearing off its head. (Image credit: Kohei Nagira / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Stunning images showing a deer carrying a rival's rotting head and a lynx playing with its food are among the shortlisted entries for an annual wildlife photography competition's people's choice award.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People's Choice Award 2026 is hosted by the Natural History Museum in London. Anyone anywhere in the world can now vote for their favorite photograph online.

Image 1 of 22
A young lynx plays with a rodent.
In "Flying Rodent," Josef Stefan captured a young lynx playfully throwing a rodent into the air.(Image credit: Josef Stefan / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.