A deer carrying the rotting head of its vanquished foe and a playful lynx shortlisted for Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People's Choice Award
Here are the 24 images shortlisted for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People's Choice Award 2026.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered Daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for the latest discoveries, groundbreaking research and fascinating breakthroughs that impact you and the wider world direct to your inbox.
Once a week
Life's Little Mysteries
Feed your curiosity with an exclusive mystery every week, solved with science and delivered direct to your inbox before it's seen anywhere else.
Once a week
How It Works
Sign up to our free science & technology newsletter for your weekly fix of fascinating articles, quick quizzes, amazing images, and more
Delivered daily
Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Once a month
Watch This Space
Sign up to our monthly entertainment newsletter to keep up with all our coverage of the latest sci-fi and space movies, tv shows, games and books.
Once a week
Night Sky This Week
Discover this week's must-see night sky events, moon phases, and stunning astrophotos. Sign up for our skywatching newsletter and explore the universe with us!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Stunning images showing a deer carrying a rival's rotting head and a lynx playing with its food are among the shortlisted entries for an annual wildlife photography competition's people's choice award.
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People's Choice Award 2026 is hosted by the Natural History Museum in London. Anyone anywhere in the world can now vote for their favorite photograph online.
Other image highlights include a "superpod" of spinner dolphins (Stenella longirostris) driving their food to the ocean surface, and a tiger (Panthera tigris) with a rare genetic condition resulting in wide, dark stripes.
Two heartbreaking images of polar bears (Urus maritimus) are also among the shortlist: One photo shows a mother and her three cubs napping on the bare ground in Canada's summer heat, and the other captures a cub on a hunting trip in Svalbard that took a tragic turn when the cub and its mother roamed too close to a human settlement.
Voting closes March 18, and the winning photograph will be announced March 25. It will be displayed along with 100 images from last year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition in an exhibition at the Natural History Museum, London open until July 2026.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. Don't forget to let us know in the comments which image is your favorite.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.