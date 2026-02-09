The pollen season is still months away, true, but this is also precisely why now may be one of the best times of the year to invest in an air purifier for allergies. Many appliances get heavily discounted during the peak of winter, just to reach full price back in the spring when the demand soars through the roof. We have seen quite a few great air purifier deals floating around this week, but the best one so far has been served by Amazon ― and if you are a parent of a toddler with a serious case of hay fever, it should definitely land on your radar.

The Levoit Sprout ― a baby-friendly appliance that combines an air purifier, a night light and a white noise machine ― is now a huge $100 off and at its lowest-ever price at Amazon.

We are big fans of this all-in-one appliance. We gave it a near-perfect score in our full Levoit Sprout review and named it the top option for nurseries in our guide to the best air purifiers. We can personally attest to its top-notch functionality and excellent air-cleaning capabilities (and we love its cute design, too).

Best for nurseries Save 36% ($100) Levoit Sprout: was $279.99 now $179.99 at Amazon The Levoit Sprout is made with small- to medium-sized nurseries in mind. This clever appliance combines a HEPA-equipped air purifier with a soft night light and a white noise machine, plus it is quiet, app-connected and able to detect a wide range of airborne pollutants. Most importantly, it is designed to be safe around small children. Price check: Levoit $279.99