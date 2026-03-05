Chinese EV maker claims it's engineered the world’s first semi-solid-state EV battery with huge 620-mile range

The new technology offers an energy density of more than 500 watt-hours per kilogram — 30% higher than dominant lithium-ion batteries.

Researchers in China have tested a next-generation solid-state battery capable of pushing electric vehicles far beyond current range limits: potentially more than 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) per charge, and even farther in future versions.

Scientists at Nankai University, Tianjin, developed a high-energy, solid-state battery system that they claim has already been installed in a real vehicle and tested for long-distance driving, institution representatives said in a statement .

The technology packs an energy density exceeding 500 watt-hours per kilogram — an increase of 30% over current leading lithium-ion batteries at 300 Wh/kg — according to the statement. Higher-density batteries mean more energy (and range) for less weight, and in a smaller form factor.

While details about the specific car the battery was tested in are scant, subsequent reporting indicates it was a prototype developed by China FAW Group's battery manufacturing subsidiary, China Automotive New Energy Battery (CANEB).

Solid-state batteries improve on their traditional counterparts in several ways, including safety, the scientists said. The liquid electrolytes in lithium-ion batteries are flammable, while solid electrolytes are non-flammable and less prone to catastrophic failure. Solid electrolytes may also provide a longer lifespan due to a reduction in dendrite growth — metal spikes that cause short circuits — as well as degradation from liquid chemistry.

While still in the development phase, some solid-state battery materials may also permit faster charging, due to the higher ion conductivity of the solid electrolyte.

The new battery relies on a lithium-rich manganese cathode and a hybrid solid-liquid electrolyte system. The hybrid design combines the advantages of the solid-state architecture with a “super-wetting” composite electrolyte, which is intended to improve ionic conductivity and safety.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Super wetting refers to the electrolyte spread across and fully penetrating the surfaces and pores of battery materials, maximizing contact between itself and active materials so ions can move more efficiently. The battery also features lithium anode technology that's designed to reduce production costs by simplifying the manufacturing process.

The current battery pack has a total capacity of 142 kilowatt-hours (the pack’s total stored energy) and an energy density of 288 Wh/kg at the system level rather than 500 Wh/kg density taken in isolation — taking into account cooling systems, wiring, structural supports and safety hardware. This drop in density is normal and consistent with how EV batteries are reported industry-wide.

Developers say coming iterations could exceed 340 Wh/kg at the pack level and 200 kWh total capacity, pushing driving ranges past 1,000 miles (1,600 km). Demonstrations are expected to begin sometime this year, according to the statement.

A 1,000-mile range would be a significant increase over the range of even the most advanced EVs currently available. According to a report from EV.com , the median range of EVs manufactured in 2024 was 283 miles (455 km), with top models peaking at 512 miles (825 km). That top range is owned by the Lucid Air and has yet to be exceeded in 2026.

The solid-state battery results come from a university-industry collaboration and have not yet been independently verified in peer-reviewed research. That said, the work highlights how solid-state batteries are rapidly moving from lab experiments toward real-world testing, and could reshape the range, safety and performance of EVs.